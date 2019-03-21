Hamas crackdown quells demonstrations in Gaza

AFP, GAZA CITY

Gaza has seen regular protests along the Israeli border for the past year, but new demonstrations in recent days have been much less to the liking of the strip’s rulers, Hamas.

Over the course of several days beginning last week, hundreds of Palestinians gathered in multiple locations in protests against rising prices, but also in opposition to the Islamic group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.

Hamas security forces cracked down harshly, beating protesters and arresting hundreds, rights groups say.

Demonstrations have since petered out, although organizers have called for fresh rallies in the coming days.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov on Sunday condemned a “campaign of arrests and violence” by Hamas security forces.

“The long-suffering people of Gaza were protesting the dire economic situation and demanded an improvement in the quality of life in the Gaza Strip,” Mladenov said.

The protests are a rare internal challenge to Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.

Small numbers gathered in various spots from Thursday last week to Sunday, calling for Hamas authorities to reduce taxes and improve the economic situation.

Youth unemployment in Gaza is 70 percent, according to the World Bank, which says the main cause is the Israeli blockade of the strip along with Egypt’s border having been largely closed in recent years.

Facing financial shortfalls, Hamas has increased taxes on cigarettes and other imported goods. Tomatoes have up to trebled in price, while many other basic goods have spiked.

In response to the protests, hundreds of people have been at least temporarily detained, rights groups say, while a number have talked of arbitrary beatings at the hands of Hamas forces.

More than 1,000 people have been questioned or detained, according to the Independent Commission for Human Rights, founded by the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which Hamas chased from Gaza in 2007.

Osama Kahlout, a journalist based in Deir Balah in central Gaza, was broadcasting the protests live on Facebook as they occurred outside his house.

A group of men stormed his house and beat him for 10 to 15 minutes, and left his back covered in bruises, he said.

A senior member of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, Hamas’ rivals, was badly beaten near his home on Monday evening.

Fatah accused Hamas gangs of being behind the attack on Atef Abu Seif, although Hamas denied it and pledged to investigate.

Demonstrators insisted that the protests are not primarily political, but instead economic.

The rallies have been watched closely in Israel, including by those hoping to draw further attention to them.

Fatah also expressed support for protesters, and Hamas accuses outside hands of stirring trouble.

Iyad al-Bozum, spokesman for Hamas’ interior ministry, said that the authorities were “not against demonstrations protesting the difficult conditions of our people in Gaza because of the blockade … but we will not allow them to be exploited in order to provoke chaos and sabotage.”

Hamas believed calm had been restored, he added.

He did not respond to questions about violence by security forces.

Hind Khoudary, Amnesty International’s researcher in Gaza, said she was called in by Hamas security on Monday morning for what she was told would be a basic five-minute meeting.