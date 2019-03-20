Agencies

UGANDA

UN relief food under probe

The government is investigating a supply of food from the World Food Programme after three people died and more than 150 others became sick in recent days, police said late on Monday. The food was part of a community feeding program in northeast Karamoja region, a semi-arid area where the UN agency has long provided food aid for people facing poor harvests. People had diarrhea, nose bleeds and other health problems after eating the food, police said in a statement. Police are “actively investigating the death of three people ... from eating adulterated or poisonous food supplied by the World Food Programme,” it said. Samples of the food and patients’ urine and blood had been sent to a government laboratory for analysis.

HAITI

Parliament ousts PM

Prime Minister Henry Ceant was thrown out of office by a no-confidence vote on Monday, prompted by government dysfunction and inability to quash inflation, blackouts and frequent opposition protests that have paralyzed the nation. The Chamber of Deputies voted 93-6, with three abstaining, to replace Ceant as soon as President Jovenel Moise and the heads of parliament’s two houses agree on a replacement. Until then, Ceant and his Cabinet are to remain in place with limited powers, raising the prospect of even rockier government performance.

UNITED STATES

Tabloid paid for Bezos texts

The National Enquirer’s publisher paid US$200,000 to obtain intimate texts between Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his mistress Lauren Sanchez, the Wall Street Journal reported. American Media, the supermarket tabloid’s publisher, reportedly paid that sum to Laurent’s brother, Michael. The Journal’s finding, attributed to people familiar with the matter, parallels the conclusion reached by private investigators working for Bezos as of early last month. Those investigators reportedly found that Michael Sanchez had leaked the texts to the Enquirer, although they did not appear to conclude who might have paid for them.

THAILAND

Tycoon guilty of poaching

A billionaire construction tycoon was yesterday convicted on charges related to a high-profile poaching case last year, but was found not guilty of possessing the carcass of an endangered black panther seen in photographs that had sparked the public outcry. The Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court sentenced Premchai Karnasuta to 16 months in prison for possessing the carcass of an endangered Kajij pheasant and possessing firearms in public areas. He has been released on bail. Premchai was arrested in February last year after park rangers found that he and three of his employees had set up camp at the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, where they were found with guns and animals carcasses.

UNITED STATES

Warner CEO stepping down

Warner Bros chief executive Kevin Tsujihara is leaving the AT&T-owned studio following allegations that he had a sexual relationship with an actress he helped promote. “It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros, our employees and our partners for Kevin to step down as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.,” WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said in a statement. The 54-year-old executive had an affair with actress Charlotte Kirk and helped her get roles in movies, according to a report in the Hollywood Reporter.