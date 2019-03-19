India, Pakistan were near war: sources

Reuters, NEW DELHI and ISLAMABAD

The sparring between India and Pakistan last month threatened to spiral out of control and only interventions by US officials, including White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, headed off a bigger conflict, five sources familiar with the events said.

At one stage, India threatened to fire at least six missiles at Pakistan, while Islamabad said it would respond with its own missile strikes “three times over,” according to Western diplomats and government sources in New Delhi, Islamabad and Washington.

The way in which tensions suddenly worsened and threatened to trigger a war between the nuclear-armed nations shows how the Kashmir region, which both claim and is at the core of their enmity, remains one of the world’s most dangerous flashpoints.

The exchanges did not get beyond threats and there was no suggestion that the missiles involved were anything more than conventional weapons, but they created consternation in official circles in Washington, Beijing and London.

The simmering dispute erupted into conflict late last month, when Indian and Pakistani warplanes engaged in a dogfight over Kashmir on Feb. 27, a day after a raid by Indian jet fighters on what it said was a militant camp in Pakistan.

Islamabad denied any militant camp exists in the area and said the Indian bombs exploded on an empty hillside.

In their first such clash since the last war between the two nations in 1971, Pakistan downed an Indian plane and captured its pilot after he ejected in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Hours later, videos of the bloodied Indian pilot, handcuffed and blindfolded, appeared on social media, identifying himself to Pakistani interrogators, deepening anger in New Delhi.

With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi facing a general election next month or in May, the government was under pressure to respond.

That evening, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke over a secure line to Asim Munir, the head of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence, to tell him that India was not going to back off its new campaign of “counterterrorism” even after the pilot’s capture, an Indian government source and a Western diplomat with knowledge of the conversations told reporters in New Delhi.

Doval told Munir that India’s fight was with the militant groups that freely operated from Pakistani soil and it was prepared to escalate, the government source said.

A Pakistani government minister and a Western diplomat in Islamabad separately confirmed a specific Indian threat to use six missiles on targets inside Pakistan.

They did not specify who delivered the threat or who received it, but the minister said Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies “were communicating with each other during the fight, and even now they are communicating with each other.”

Pakistan said it would counter any Indian missile attacks with many more launches of its own, the minister told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We said: ‘If you will fire one missile, we will fire three. Whatever India will do, we will respond three times to that,’” the Pakistani minister said.

Doval’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

India was not aware of any missile threat issued to Pakistan, a government official said in reply to a request for comment.

Pakistan’s military declined to comment and Munir could not be reached for comment.