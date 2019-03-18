Agencies

THAILAND

Early voting draws crowds

Hundreds of thousands of voters yesterday crowded into schools, parking lots and temples nationwide, eager to cast an early ballot a week before the country’s first election in eight years. “It feels good to use our democratic right,” said 29-year-old Adulwit Sinthusiri, one of the 2.6 million Thais who registered for the one-day-only early voting. People who registered to vote yesterday, but fail to do so forfeit the chance to participate in the elections for the 500-seat House of Representatives, held under a new military-scripted constitution. In Bangkok’s Dusit District, home to military and government buildings , voters crowded a schoolyard before a polling station there opened. People dressed in their work clothes waited patiently to cast their ballot, aided by student helpers.

CHINA

NEA head sacked, expelled

The Uighur head of the National Energy Administration (NEA) has been expelled from the Chinese Communist Party and dismissed from his post. Nur Bekri used his authority to aid others in job placement, business operations and mineral resource development in exchange for huge amounts of money and property, the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced on Saturday evening. Bekri was one of the most senior Uighur officials in the nation, also serving as deputy chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission. His case will now be investigated by criminal prosecutors, the disciplinary commission said.

CHINA

Hunt for landslide victims

Hundreds of police, firefighters and medical personnel on Saturday joined rescue efforts after a landslide in Shanxi Province’s Xiangning County knocked down several buildings, killing seven people and leaving 13 others missing. The landslide hit early Friday evening, provincial authorities said. Two residential buildings, home to a total of 14 households, and a public bathhouse collapsed under the weight of the falling earth. China Central Television said 20 people had been rescued from the debris. It showed massive piles of crumpled walls and roofs on the side of a slope. Some buildings remained intact, while others were reduced to rubble.

IRAQ

Massacre remembered

Hundreds of Kurds on Saturday gathered in Halabja in a ceremony commemorating former president Saddam Hussein’s poison gas attack on the town on March 16, 1988, that killed about 5,000 people, mostly women and children. Tearful relatives carried portraits of the victims, while Halabja Governor Azad Tawfiq called for compensation and care for survivors still suffering from respiratory problems. “The Kurdish government, the Iraqi central authorities and the international community owe a debt to Halabja,” he said.

SYRIA

More displaced flood camp

The International Rescue Committee said nearly 3,000 people had arrived at a tent settlement in the northeast on Friday and Saturday after leaving the last area held by the Islamic State group. The committee said in a group said the new arrivals consisted of almost all women and children, bringing al-Hol camp’s population in Hassakeh Province to more than 69,000 people.