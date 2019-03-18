Rescues, evacuations in Midwest deluge

AP, OMAHA, Nebraska

Authorities were on Saturday using boats and large vehicles to rescue and evacuate residents in parts of the US Midwest, where a deluge of rainwater and snowmelt was sent pouring over frozen ground, overwhelming creeks and rivers, and killing at least one person.

The scramble to move people out of harm’s way was expected to subside going into the new week, as rivers and creeks in flooded eastern Nebraska and western Iowa were expected to crest on Saturday and yesterday. That left officials downstream looking to prepare for likely flooding.

The US National Weather Service said the Missouri River at St Joseph on Saturday reached nearly 7.9m, about 30cm below what is considered major flooding at the northwest Missouri city.

However, it was expected to crest on Wednesday or on Thursday at 8.8m — more than 60cm above major flooding level.

Evacuation efforts in eastern Nebraska and some spots in western Iowa on Saturday were hampered by reports of levee breaches and washouts of bridges and roads, including part of Nebraska Highway 92, leading in and out of southwest Omaha.

Authorities confirmed that a bridge on that highway that crosses the Elkhorn River had been washed out.

In Fremont, west of Omaha, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation for some residents after floodwaters broke through a levee along the Platte River.

In Mills County, Iowa, authorities ordered people in some rural areas to evacuate after the Missouri River overtopped levees.

The flooding followed days of snow and rain — record-setting, in some places — that swept through the West and Midwest. The deluge pushed some waterways, including the Missouri River, to record levels in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

The flooding was the worst in nearly a decade in places.

The family of farmer James Wilke, 50, of Columbus, Nebraska, said he was killed on Thursday, when a bridge collapsed as he was using his tractor to try to reach stranded motorists.

His body was found downstream, his cousin Paul Wilke told the Columbus Telegram.

Officials said a Norfolk man was seen on top of his flooded car late on Thursday before being swept away in the water and another man was swept away by waters when a dam collapsed on the Niobrara River.

Officials in Sarpy County, south of Omaha, on Saturday said that power might be shut off to communities along the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers for safety reasons.

They warned those who choose to ignore calls to evacuate that rescues would be attempted only during daylight hours.

Some cities and towns, such as North Bend on the banks of the Platte River, were submerged. Others, such as Waterloo and Fremont, were surrounded by floodwaters, stranding residents in virtual islands with no access in or out.

“There is no way out of here unless you’ve got a helicopter — or a boat,” the Reverend Mike Bitter, pastor of Christian Church of Waterloo, told the Omaha World-Herald.

Meteorologist Brian Pierce with the service’s Quad Cities office in Davenport, Iowa, said flooding on the Mississippi could get worse a few weeks as more snow melts in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“What we’re having now is the dress rehearsal for the main event that’s going to happen in early April,” he said of the flooding on the Mississippi.