Agencies

MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone leaves 19 dead

Tropical Cyclone Idai on Friday battered the center of the nation, killing at least 19 people and cutting off more than half-a-million people in Beira, one of the country’s largest cities. Public broadcaster Radio Mocambique said that “preliminary information points to 19 deaths and more than 70 injured in Sofala Province as a result of Cyclone Idai.” Most of the deaths occurred in Beira — a port hub and capital of the province — which has virtually been cut off after power lines crashed, the airport was shut and roads swamped by flooding. The flooding had already killed 66 people nationwide in days preceding the cyclone.

SYRIA

IS attacks fleeing crowds

The Islamic State (IS) group on Friday launched three coordinated suicide attacks against crowds leaving its embattled last redoubt in eastern Syria, killing six people, a spokesman for the force battling the militants said. “A suicide bomber hid among those fleeing and blew himself up, killing at least six of those who wanted to get out” of the holdout in the village of Baghouz, Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Jiaker Ahed said. Two others detonated themselves near the forces’ positions, causing light wounds, he said.

AFGHANISTAN

TV reporter shot dead

A local TV reporter was shot and killed in the east, police said, less than a week after a journalist in the southern Helmand Province was wounded by a sticky bomb attached to his car. A police officer in eastern Khost Province said that Sultan Mahmoud Khirkhowa of local Zhman TV and radio was on Friday killed by two men on a motorcycle who opened fire on his vehicle. No one immediately claimed responsibility. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) group are active in the area. IS has targeted reporters and publicly threatened to kill them. Last year, 17 journalists and media workers were killed in Afghanistan.

PALESTINE

Hundreds protest tax hikes

Hundreds of Palestinians on Friday gathered in Gaza for a second day to protest against tax hikes by Hamas authorities that have made life even harder in the blockaded territory. In the central town of Deir al-Balah, demonstrators burned tires and blocked roads. Witnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said that Hamas forces beat and arrested dozens, including local reporters and advocates. Hamas violently dispersed larger protests on Thursday in several parts of Gaza.

IRAQ

French IS members tried

Iraq has begun court proceedings against 14 suspected French members of the IS captured by US-backed forces and transferred to Iraq from Syria last month, two legal sources said. The men appeared before an investigative judge of Baghdad’s anti-terrorism court on Wednesday last week in a procedural step toward putting them on trial, a court-appointed lawyer who attended the session and a member of the judicial council said. All 14 signed confessions saying that they had been in Mosul when it was under IS rule from 2014 to 2017, the two legal sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. If they are tried in Iraq and found guilty of having committed crimes against Iraq and the Iraqi people, they could face the death penalty, the council member said. “The course of investigations and indictment are leaning towards handing them the death sentence eventually,” the lawyer said.