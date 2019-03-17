Slovaks vote for president amid fallout from killing

AFP, BRATISLAVA

Slovaks yesterday voted in the first round of a presidential election that a vocal government critic was poised to win after an investigative journalist’s murder dealt a blow to the ruling elite.

Frontrunner Zuzana Caputova, 45, was among tens of thousands of protesters who last year took to the streets of the eurozone country of 5.4 million after the killing raised concerns about media freedom and political corruption.

Opinion polls gave the environmental lawyer and mother of two a double-digit lead over European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, a 52-year-old career diplomat backed by the ruling Smer-SD party.

Caputova might also have gotten a last-minute boost after prosecutors charged a businessman believed to have ties to Smer-SD with ordering the murder of the journalist.

Yet voters could also interpret the news as a sign the system works and that those in power are doing a fine job.

“This election offers a set of choices about the coming direction of Slovakia’s politics,” said Kevin Deegan-Krause, an expert on central Europe at Wayne State University. “Caputova attracts those who abhor corruption and who are dissatisfied with what they see as an increasingly ... self-dealing government,” he told reporters.

“Sefcovic appeals to those with a certain satisfaction with the progress of a country, which, by many indicators, has not done at all badly over the last decade,” Deegan-Krause said.

Neither candidate was on track for an outright victory and a run-off vote was expected on March 30.

Caputova, a deputy head of the non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia party, told reporters that “people are calling for change.”

Journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee were in February last year gunned down just as he was to publish a story on alleged ties between Slovakian politicians and the Italian mafia plus associated irregularities in EU farm subsidy payments.

The double murder and Kuciak’s last explosive report, published posthumously, plunged the country into a crisis.

Then-Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico was forced to resign, but he remains the leader of the populist-left Smer-SD and is a close ally of Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini.

Four people were charged with the killings.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced they had also charged multimillionaire businessman Marian Kocner.