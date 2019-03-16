Agencies

GUATEMALA

US protests vehicle use

The US Department of Defense has scaled back the transfer of equipment and military training it provides to Guatemala to protest the “misuse” of vehicles it donated to the country, a US embassy spokesman said on Thursday. “Guatemala’s government is an ally and a partner in US security efforts in the region, but the repeated misuse of military vehicles provided by the United States has prompted a review of support for security cooperation programs,” the spokesman said. “For now the Defense Department has ceased the transfer of equipment and training for military forces,” he said. The embassy did not say how Guatemala had misused the vehicles, but said it had been doing so since Aug. 31 last year. That is the date that President Jimmy Morales decided not to renew the mandate of the UN-backed anti-graft commission, which helped to bring down his predecessor and also tried to have Morales impeached. Morales sent gun-mounted military jeeps to patrol around the headquarters of the commission, known as the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala and diplomatic offices, including the US embassy.

MEXICO

Police rescue migrants

Federal police on Thursday rescued 79 Central Americans in the city of Reynosa in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, a day after authorities freed another 34 people in the same state, the Ministry of Security said in a statement. The federal police exchanged fire with an armed group, who fled the scene in a van, after which the police rescued 35 Guatemalans, 27 Salvadoreans and 17 Hondurans, the ministry said. Four Mexicans were also rescued with the group of Central American migrants. “Personnel from the National Immigration Institute were called in and they verified that the persons did not have legal permission to be in the country,” the statement added.

UNITED STATES

‘Milkman’ wins fiction prize

Anna Burns’ Milkman, winner last fall of the Man Booker Prize, was on Thursday awarded the National Book Critics Circle prize for fiction. Zadie Smith won the criticism prize for her essay collection Feel Free. Steve Coll’s book on the CIA, Directorate S, was the nonfiction winner, and Nora Krug’s Belonging: A German Reckons With History and Home received the award for autobiography. Others winners included Ada Limon’s The Carrying for poetry and Christopher Bonanos’ Flash, about photographer Weegee, for biography. Honorary prizes were presented to NPR critic Maureen Corrigan and Latino publisher Arte Publico. Tommy Orange’s acclaimed novel There There was named best debut book. The critics circle was founded in 1974 and includes around 800 reviewers, authors, bloggers and others in the books community.

UNITED STATES

Giudice awaits decision

The husband of one of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reality TV stars has been released from federal prison and is waiting to see if he will be deported back to Italy. Joe Giudice was moved this week to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in McElhattan, Pennsylvania, attorney Jerard Gonzalez said. In October last year, a judge in York, Pennsylvania, ruled that Giudice would be deported to his native country upon completion of his sentence for financial fraud and failing to pay income taxes. Giudice has appealed the ruling.