NEW ZEALAND

Measles treated outdoors

Doctors are treating unimmunized people in parking lots and outdoor areas in an attempt to reduce the spread of measles, as the number of confirmed cases of the contagious disease rose to 25. A severe measles outbreak, described as the worst “in years” continues to spread in the Canterbury region of South Island, with health authorities saying that 100,000 people need to be urgently vaccinated. As a result, doctors have moved their clinics outside, to reduce the chance of the disease spreading in confined surgeries and waiting rooms. Vaccine supplies have run out in the affected region and extra supplies are being flown in.

AUSTRALIA

Cardinal gets six years in jail

The most senior Catholic convicted of child sex abuse was yesterday sentenced to six years in prison for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral in a crime that a judge said showed “staggering arrogance.” Victoria State County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd ordered Cardinal George Pell to serve a minimum of three years and eight months before he is eligible for parole. The five convictions against Pell carried a maximum possible sentence of 10 years each. “In my view, your conduct was permeated by staggering arrogance,” Kidd said in handing down the sentence.

ISRAEL

Online dope dealers busted

Undercover officers have broken up a drug-dealing network that used a popular messaging app and had connections in the US, Ukraine and Germany, police said on Tuesday. “After several months of covert investigation, 42 suspects were this morning detained in Israel and abroad for questioning under caution on suspicions of trafficking various types of drugs,” a police statement said. The transactions amounted to “hundreds of millions” of dollars, it said, adding that the suspects traded through the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

ISRAEL

Netanyahu bashes Erdogan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a “dictator” and “a joke” in the latest exchange of insults between the two leaders. Turkey on Tuesday denounced Netanyahu’s “blatant racism” after he called Israel the nation-state of “the Jewish people” only. On Tuesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin weighed in, writing on Twitter: “I strongly condemn this blatant racism and discrimination.” Netanyahu early yesterday struck back in a statement from his office. “Turkey’s dictator Erdogan attacks Israel’s democracy, while Turkish journalists and judges fill his prisons,” it read. “What a joke.”

MOZAMBIQUE

Floods kill at least 66 people

At least 66 people have been killed and 141,000 affected after heavy rains deluged the country’s central and northern regions, the government said yesterday, as it appealed for funds to manage the crisis. “The government has decreed a red alert due to the continuing rains and the approach of the Tropical Cyclone Idai,” Cabinet spokeswoman Ana Comoana said. The floods in one of Africa’s poorest countries have destroyed 5,756 homes, affecting 15,467 households and 141,325 people. There are 111 people with injuries, 18 hospitals destroyed, 938 classrooms destroyed and 9,763 students affected. More than 168,000 hectares of crops were also destroyed, the government spokeswoman added. Authorities have ordered the compulsory evacuation of people living in flood-prone areas.