Painting sow hogs the show

Reuters, FRANSCHHOEK, South Africa

Pigcasso, brandishing a paintbrush in her snout, enthusiastically tosses her head to create bright, bold strokes across a canvas propped up in her sty.

The sow was in 2016 rescued from an abattoir as a piglet and taken to an animal sanctuary in Franschhoek, South Africa, where her new owners noticed her love of color and paint brushes.

“Pigs are very smart animals and so, when I brought Pigcasso here to the barn, I thought: ‘How do I keep her entertained?’” said Joanne Lefson, who runs Farm Sanctuary SA.

“We threw in some soccer balls, rugby balls and of course there were some paintbrushes lying around, because the barn was newly build... She basically ate or destroyed everything except these paintbrushes ... she loved them so much,” Lefson added.

Soon, the pig was dipping the brushes into pots of paint and making her mark. Her paintings can sell for almost US$4,000, with the proceeds going to animal welfare. She has even had one of her artworks turned into a watch face for Swiss watchmaker Swatch.

Last month, Swatch announced a collaboration with the pig.

The limited edition “Flying Pig by Ms Pigcasso” features green, blue and pink brush strokes and sells for US$120.

“Pigcasso is definitely an abstract expressionist. You can’t exactly define what she’s painting, but I can tell you that her style slightly changes depending on her mood, like any great artist,” Lefson said.