Agencies

CHINA

‘Liberate fertility’: delegates

Delegates to the National People’s Congress are urging the overhaul or even scrapping of controversial family planning rules, saying that radical steps are needed to “liberate fertility.” Birth rates plummeted for the second consecutive year last year. Policymakers fret about the effects that a long-term decline would have on strained health and social services. Some have said the government should even remove all references to family planning from the constitution. “Continued control over fertility will inevitably defeat the purpose and make it even harder to resolve ingrained population problems,” Guangdong Province delegate Li Bingji (李秉記) said.

NORTH KOREA

Election sees 99.99% turnout

Turnout in the single-candidate elections hit 99.99 percent this year, the official KCNA news agency said yesterday — up from 99.97 percent the last time that they were held. With participation figures that Western democracies would never achieve, millions of citizens head to nationwide polls every five years to elect the rubber-stamp legislature known as the Supreme People’s Assembly. This year’s turnout fell just short of 100 percent as those “abroad or working in oceans” were unable to take part, the news agency reported.

PHILIPPINES

Duterte calls women ‘bitches’

President Rodrigo Duterte has continued his offensive rhetoric against women, addressing female police and army staff at a conference in honor of them as puta. Speaking at an event celebrating Outstanding Women in Law Enforcement and National Security of the Philippines, Duterte took the chance to take women to task for criticizing him. Addressing the almost exclusively female audience of military and police as puta (“bitch”) and “you crazy women,” Duterte said that women are “depriving me of my freedom of expression.”

INDONESIA

Liberated suspect celebrated

Relatives and neighbors of the woman accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s estranged half-brother in Malaysia prepared an emotional welcome home party after charges against her were unexpectedly dropped. In Rancasumur, the Javanese village where Siti Aisyah grew up, residents said they cried with joy when they heard she had been freed. Yesterday, her aunt Siti Sudarmi was preparing Aisyah’s favorite spicy beef dish as crowds of reporters waited outside the family home and excited children ran around the neighborhood. Rahayu, a factory garment worker, said: “I really want to advise her to not go back working abroad,” Rahayu said. “It’s better for her to stay at home and get a job here.”

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban kill 13 troops

The Taliban killed at least 13 Afghan soldiers in battles that raged for three days in western Badghis Province where insurgents overran several army checkpoints, officials said yesterday. The fate of a dozen other soldiers is unknown, provincial governor spokesman Jamshid Shahabi said, adding that the fighting erupted on Saturday in Bala Murghab District. The military carried out several airstrikes and dispatched reinforcements. Forty-two insurgents were killed and 15 troops were wounded in the fighting, Shahabi said. However, Mohammed Naser Nazari, a member of the provincial council, gave a higher casualty toll, saying that 20 soldiers were killed and 20 others remain missing. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.