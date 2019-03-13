Netanyahu hearing to follow polls

AFP, JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to face a hearing after polls to defend himself against corruption allegations that have dogged his election campaign, the Israeli Justice Ministry said on Monday.

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit last month announced his intention to indict Netanyahu on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery, following up on police recommendations.

However, before formally bringing charges against Netanyahu, Mandelblit said there would be a hearing in which he would be given the chance to defend himself.

“The hearings will take place before July 10,” the justice ministry said in a statement.

The investigation files would be made available to lawyers on April 10, the day after elections, ruling out the possibility of a hearing taking place before the polls.

If Netanyahu is re-elected and goes on to be charged, he would become the first Israeli prime minister to serve under indictment.

Netanyahu has blamed his political opponents for what he called a “witch hunt” intended to force him from office — although he appointed Mandelblit as attorney general.

The allegations against him involve gifts such as pricey cigars and champagne, as well as positive media coverage in exchange for changes to existing regulations.

A month ahead of elections, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud Party stands in second place in opinion polls, behind the centrist Blue and White Alliance.

Meanwhile, an influential US senator allied to US President Donald Trump toured the occupied Golan Heights on Monday and vowed to work to have Washington recognize Israeli sovereignty over the strategic plateau.

Lindsey Graham’s pledge was a boost to Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has been pushing for the US and other countries to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, which it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Israel later annexed the 1,200km that it seized, in a move never recognized by the international community.

“Strategically, I am standing on one of the most important pieces of ground in the state of Israel, and who would you give it back to?” Graham said, standing alongside Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

“You’re going to give it to Assad? I think not. You might as well give it to Iran,” Graham said, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Iran and Russia.

“You’re going to give it to Russia? I think not. So, the idea of this territory going to somebody else is off the table.”

Graham is a Washington ally of Trump, who has given strong backing to Netanyahu, and said he would work to have the United States recognize the Golan as part of Israel “now and forever”.

In November, the United States voted for the first time against an annual UN resolution condemning Israel’s occupation of the Golan.

Netanyahu has argued in his re-election campaign that his close relationship with Trump is a major benefit to Israel.

Trump handed a huge victory to Israel in 2017 when he recognized Jerusalem as its capital and decided to move the US embassy to the disputed city despite Palestinian anger.