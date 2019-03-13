Jobless millions to haunt Indian general elections

AFP, NEW DELHI

Vishal Chowdhary is young, bright and armed with an master’s in business administration, but he has spent two years struggling to find work in India’s sluggish job market — a major headache for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of looming elections.

The government’s failure to create enough jobs in Asia’s third-biggest economy is a key issue for voters in the polls that are set to take place between April 11 and May 19, with results on May 23.

“I went for 50 job interviews in the last year, but with no success. One company I did join laid off most of its staff, bringing me back to square one,” 27-year-old Chowdhary told reporters.

Increasingly desperate, late last year he became one of 23,000 applicants for five government jobs as a “peon” or “office boy” with duties like making tea and photocopying, well below his qualifications.

The shocking figures are not unusual in India, with a population of 1.25 billion, particularly for secure government jobs with perks that attract hordes of overqualified candidates like Chowdhury.

Last year, 19 million people applied for 63,000 positions at Indian Railways.

Modi swept to power in 2014 pledging to modernize India and create jobs for the 1 million young people estimated to enter the labor market every month.

About 65 percent of Indians are younger than 35, and economic growth has fallen below the 8 percent level seen as essential to create enough employment.

A newspaper published what it said was an official report buried by Modi’s government showing unemployment at its highest since the 1970s.

Rahul Gandhi, head of the opposition Indian National Congress party, attacked Modi for creating a “national disaster.”

The report — which the government said was not finalized — added to evidence that the economy was hit hard by two of Modi’s signature policies: demonetization and a new goods and services tax.

The first saw 86 percent of banknotes withdrawn overnight in 2016 to bring the cash-only black economy out of the shadows.

The second policy, instituted in 2017, aimed to simplify India’s stultifying thicket of a tax code.

Almost half the workforce toils in agriculture, and although workers are moving to manufacturing and services as the economy modernizes, the rate is slower than elsewhere in Asia.

These sectors are not creating enough jobs, hampered by stringent labor laws and insufficient investment in skills training, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.

Another factor is a sharp fall in private investment, resulting in “very little” job creation in the private sector, Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Santosh Mehrotra said.

This lack of investment is caused in part by the “huge crisis” of bad debts at India’s state-owned banks, making them reluctant to lend, Mehrotra said.

Red tape and corruption also make buying land for factories difficult, and infrastructure is often poor.

Furthermore, India is battling a dearth of decent data on which to base policy, not helped by vast numbers of people working in the shadow, cash-only economy who are therefore not counted.

“[More] than a lack of jobs, the issue is a lack of data on jobs,” Modi said last year.

The situation is particularly dire for women.

The female workforce participation rate tumbled from 38.7 percent in 2005 to 28.6 percent in 2017, one of the lowest in the world, World Bank data showed.