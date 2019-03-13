Gradual denuclearization only way forward: official

Reuters, SEOUL

The US should seek the gradual denuclearization of North Korea, because an “all-or-nothing” strategy will not help break an impasse in talks, a special adviser to South Korea’s president said yesterday.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month held their second summit on US demands that North Korea dismantle its nuclear program in exchange for security guarantees and the lifting of sanctions.

However, the talks in Vietnam broke down without an agreement, although the two leaders reportedly parted on good terms.

Moon Chung-in, a special adviser for foreign affairs and national security to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said that both sides were to blame for the breakdown, but the US appeared to have suddenly toughened its stand and called for North Korea’s complete denuclearization, despite earlier suggestions that it might agree to a phased approach.

“The United States made excessive demands on North Korea to reach a big deal, whereas Chairman Kim was overconfident that he could persuade Trump to get what he wants for closing down the Yongbyon [Nuclear Scientific Research Center] main nuclear complex,” Moon Chung-in said.

He pointed to a speech at Stanford University by US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who vowed to pursue parallel commitments and a “road map of negotiations and declarations.”

However, in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, the US side backpedaled and called for a comprehensive deal, Moon Chung-in said.

“After Biegun’s Stanford speech, I had a strong impression that they’re being realistic, but at the summit, they actually took an all-or-nothing position,” he said.

The North would have got a deal if it had addressed US concerns by making a commitment to abandon its uranium enrichment program at other facilities, not just at its main facility of Yongbyon, he added.

Biegun on Monday told a conference in Washington that “diplomacy was still very much alive,” although the US was closely watching activity at a North Korean rocket site and did not know if it might be planning a new launch.

The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank last week reported activity at North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Station, with satellite images showing possible preparations for a launch.

It would be a “mistake” if North Korea pressed ahead with a launch, after promising Trump that it would halt such activity, Moon Chung-in said.

Biegun also rejected the incremental approach sought by North Korea, saying that easing sanctions for partial steps would amount to subsidizing North Korea’s weapons program.

The collapse of the Hanoi summit was a blow to Moon Jae-in, who has promoted engagement with old rival North Korea and last year held three summits with Kim.

The South Korean president had hoped that a deal would bring an easing of US sanctions, which would clear the way for a resumption of inter-Korean economic projects, including a factory park and tourism zone.

South Korea could play a role as a facilitator between the US and North Korea, more than a role of mediator, Moon Chung-in said.