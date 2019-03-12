Woman freed after killing of Kim Jong-nam

AP, SHAH ALAM, Malaysia

An Indonesian woman held for two years on suspicion of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half brother was freed from custody yesterday after Malaysian prosecutors dropped the murder charge against her.

Siti Aisyah cried and hugged her Vietnamese co-defendant, Doan Thi Huong, before leaving the courtroom and being ushered away in an embassy car.

She told reporters that she had only learned yesterday morning that she would be freed.

“I feel very happy,” she said later at a news conference at the Indonesian Embassy. “I didn’t expect that today will be my freedom day.”

The two women were accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong-nam’s face in an airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13, 2017.

They have said they thought they were taking part in a prank for a TV show.

They had been the only suspects in custody after four North Korean suspects fled the country the same morning Kim Jong-nam was killed.

The Malaysian High Court judge discharged Aisyah without an acquittal after prosecutors applied to drop the murder charge against her. They did not give any reason.

The trial is to resume on Thursday, with prosecutors expected to reply to a request by Huong’s lawyers asking the government to similarly withdraw the charges against her.

The Indonesian government said its continual high-level lobbying resulted in Aisyah’s release.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that she was “deceived and did not realize at all that she was being manipulated by North Korean intelligence.”

It said Aisyah, a migrant worker, believed that she was part of a reality TV show and never had any intention of killing Kim Jong-nam.

The ministry said that over the past two years, Aisyah’s plight was raised in “every bilateral Indonesia-Malaysia meeting,” including at the president’s level, the vice president’s level and in regular meetings of the foreign minister and other ministers with their Malaysian counterparts.

Aisyah’s release comes just a month before Indonesia’s general election and is seen as a boost to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is seeking re-election.

Aisyah thanked Widodo and his government for helping secure her release.

Officials said she was expected to fly back to Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, later yesterday.

Wearing a red headscarf and a black flowery traditional dress, Aisyah was composed during the news conference.

She said that she was well treated in prison and received plenty of encouragement, but that she was eager to see her family again.

Prosecutor Iskandar Ahmad said that the discharge not amounting to acquittal means Aisyah can be recharged if there is fresh evidence, but that there are no such plans for now.

Meanwhile, Huong said she was shocked by the development.

“I am in shock. My mind is blank,” Huong told reporters through a translator after Aisyah left.

Huong’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said Huong felt that Aisyah’s discharge was unfair to her, as the judge last year had found sufficient evidence to continue the murder trial against them.

“She is entitled to the same kind of consideration as Aisyah,” he said. “We are making representation to the attorney general for Doan to be taken equally ... there must be justice.”