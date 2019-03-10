Colombia to accept expired passports from Venezuelans

Reuters, BOGOTA

Colombia is to allow Venezuelans to cross the border using expired passports in view of the difficulty of renewing travel documents, Colombia Migration said on Friday.

More than 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing widespread food and medicine shortages and a political crisis have migrated to Colombia, taxing the nation’s public healthcare, housing and utilities.

Passport renewals in Venezuela are “nearly impossible because of the high cost of the document, because of a lack of primary materials to make them and because of other actions from the Venezuelan side to curb the exit of Venezuelans,” agency Secretary-General Christian Kruger said.

Venezuelans would now be able to use old passports for up to two years after their expiry date, Kruger said in a statement.

The measure is part of agreements made by the Lima Group bloc of nations to give migrants security and prevent them from turning to trafficking gangs to cross the border, he said.

“There is nothing more dangerous for a country than not to know who is within its borders. Shutting the frontier and demanding official documents from a population that is fleeing a dictatorship because of hunger and want only incentivizes irregularities,” Kruger said.