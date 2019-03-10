Experts worried over Web giants’ battle for attention

AFP, PARIS

Between distractions, diversions and the flickering allure of a random suggestion, the major computer platforms aim to keep us glued to our screens come what may. Now some think it is time to escape the tyranny of the digital age.

Everyone staring for hours at a screen has had some exposure to “captology” — a word coined by behavioral scientist B.J. Fogg to describe the invisible and manipulative way in which technology can persuade and influence those using it.

“There is nothing we can do, like it or not, where we can escape persuasive technology,” Fogg, a Stanford University researcher, wrote in 2010.

All Internet users experience this “persuasive technology” on a daily basis, whether it is through the endlessly scrollable Facebook, or the autoplay function on Netflix or YouTube, where one video flows seamlessly into another.

“This wasn’t a design ‘accident,’ it was created and introduced with the aim of keeping us on a certain platform,” user experience (UX) designer Lenaic Faure said.

Working with Designers Ethiques, a French collective seeking to push a socially responsible approach to digital design, Faure has developed a method to assess whether the attention-grabbing element of an app “is ethically defensible.”

In the case of YouTube, for example, if you follow the automatic suggestions, “there is a sort of dissonance created between the user’s initial aim” of watching a certain video and “what is introduced to try and keep him or her on the platform,” he said.

Ultimately the aim is to expose the user to partner advertisements, and better understand his tastes and habits.

UX designer Harry Brignull described such interactions as “dark patterns,” defining them as interfaces that have been carefully crafted to trick users into doing things that they might not have wanted to do.

“It describes this kind of design pattern — kind of evil, manipulative and deceptive,” he said, adding that the aim is to “make you do what the developers want you to do.”

One example is that of the newly introduced EU data protection rules, which require that Web sites ask users’ consent before being able to collect their valuable personal data.

“You can make it very, very easy to make people click ‘OK,’ but how can you opt out, how can you say ‘no’?” Brignull asked.

Even for him, as a professional, it can take at least a minute to find out how to refuse, he said.

In today’s digital world, attention time is a most valuable resource.

“The digital economy is based upon competition to consume humans’ attention. This competition has existed for a long time, but the current generation of tools for consuming attention is far more effective than previous generations,” David SH Rosenthal wrote in a Pew Research Center study published in April last year.

“Economies of scale and network effects have placed control of these tools in a very small number of exceptionally powerful companies,” he said. “These companies are driven by the need to consume more and more of the available attention to maximize profit.”

For a design to be considered “responsible,” the objective of the developer and that of the user must largely line up and equate to the straightforward delivery of information, Faure said.

However, if the design modifies or manipulates the user, directing them toward something they did not ask for, that should be classed as “irresponsible,” he said.