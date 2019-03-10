Algerian protests swell as president remains defiant

AFP, ALGIERS

Tens of thousands protested across Algeria on Friday in the biggest rallies yet against ailing Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term, despite the defiant leader’s warning of the risk of “chaos.”

A march in Algiers was slowed to a near-crawl by the huge numbers taking part, swelled by women marking International Women’s Day and chanting “No fifth term — hey, Bouteflika!”

Waving Algeria’s green-white-and-red flags, men and women converged on the city’s landmark Grand Post Office square after weekly prayers.

“The people are here, from all social classes, from the youngest to the eldest, everyone is saying ‘no to a fifth term, please, leave, you won’t even be judged,’” said Kamel, a 37-year-old protester in the capital.

The police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse those who tried to force their way through a police cordon blocking access to a road leading toward the presidency, an Agence France-Presse reporter said.

While demonstrators dispersed calmly as darkness fell, small groups of young people clashed with the police.

The unrest left 112 members of the security forces injured, said police, adding that they had arrested 195 people suspected of “vandalism.”

However, the overall atmosphere through the day was calm and festive, and numerous people attended with their children.

Huge crowds —far surpassing those seen on Friday last week — also protested in the second and third cities of Oran and Constantine, local reporters said.

A reporter in Oran said that the whole city “is out [on the streets] ... this has never been seen before.”

Major demonstrations were reported in other cities across the country by security sources, Algerian media and social networks.

In a message released on Thursday night, Bouteflika — who uses a wheelchair and has rarely been seen in public since a 2013 stroke — warned that troublemakers might try to infiltrate the demonstrations.

“Many of our fellow citizens” have demonstrated “to peacefully express their views,” he said.

“However, we must call for vigilance and caution in case this peaceful expression is infiltrated by some insidious party ... which could cause chaos,” he said, without mention of the demands that he abandon his bid to seek re-election on April 18.

Bouteflika flagged the risk of a return to the “national tragedy” of Algeria’s decade-long civil war in the 1990s and of the “crises and tragedies caused by terrorism” in neighboring countries.

Bouteflika has been in Switzerland since Feb. 24 for what the presidency describes as “routine medical tests.” A date for his return home has not yet been announced.

Swiss police said that Rachid Nekkaz — a businessman and political advocate opposed to Bouteflika — was on Friday arrested outside the Geneva hospital where the president is being treated.

He was to be held overnight and appear before a prosecutor yesterday, police spokesman Jean-Philippe Brandt said.

Nekkaz fell afoul of Algerian electoral laws because he has previously held French nationality and stood aside for a cousin of the same name to run on his behalf.

Algeria has largely avoided the conflicts unleashed by the Arab Spring uprisings that brought down rulers in neighboring Tunisia and Libya.

However, discontent, particularly among the young, turned to anger after the veteran leader on Feb. 10 announced that he would seek another term.