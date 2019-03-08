Governor surveys tornado damage

AP, BEAUREGARD, Alabama

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday walked a country road lined with shattered mobile homes as the search for victims of a tornado ended and residents salvaged what they could from the rubble and planned funerals for the 23 dead.

“Y’all, it’s horrendous, absolutely horrendous,” Ivey said after touring some of the worst devastation in an area of Lee County where “nothing’s left standing; everything’s in shreds.”

Ivey signed a disaster assistance agreement with the US Federal Emergency Management Agency and ordered state flags flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

Residents picked through mounds of splintered lumber, twisted metal and broken glass that had once been their homes.

Brooke Waldrop searched for the beloved motorcycle vest of her stepfather, Marshall Grimes, who had belonged to a Christian motorcycle club.

Grimes was among three people killed in the tornado-flattened home. Waldrop said her 11-year-old sister Kayla was the only person inside who lived.

Waldrop said someone found the vest and brought it to the funeral home on Wednesday night. She hopes to put it in a shadow box and give it to her sister as a memento.

“For her to be the sole survivor of this one house is going to be hard for her,” Waldrop said.

The tornado struck the rural community of Beauregard on Sunday afternoon, blasting an area about 1.5km wide with 270kph winds.

The death toll stood at 23 as officials announced on Wednesday that the search for victims had ended after two full days.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the final seven people on officials’ list of the missing had been accounted for and were alive.

“We are still in standby mode on the outside chance they find somebody else, which is not likely,” County Coroner Bill Harris told a news conference.

The dead included four children and a couple in their 80s. Ten victims belonged to a single extended family.

Kathy Pardrige wore a brace to keep her broken neck stabilized as she looked for anything salvageable in the ruins of her home.

Pardrige, her family and their two dogs and pet rabbit all survived, but nearly everything they owned was destroyed.

They were at home when they heard the tornado alert on their phones, she said. A few minutes later, the house began to shake.

“My husband had grabbed me and we flew about 20 to 25 feet [6m to 8m] before we landed on the ground,” she said.

US President Donald Trump said he would survey the damage today.

The US National Weather Service confirmed that at least 34 tornadoes hit Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday.

The twister that smashed Beauregard was the deadliest US tornado in nearly six years.

The weather service said it remained on the ground for an hour and 16 minutes, crossing the Chattahoochee River into western Georgia along a path stretching about 112km. That meant the tornado traveled at an average speed of nearly 90kph.

Although it lost some intensity entering Georgia, the twister injured seven people in the neighboring state.

“Typically, in the southern plains of the US in what they call the traditional tornado alley, that would be a fast-forward speed,” said Chris Darden, meteorologist in charge of the service’s Birmingham office.

Twisters in states such as Oklahoma and Kansas can travel as slow as 16kph or 24kph, he said.

Alabama and several other southern states could soon be under threat of more severe storms with a new system expected to reach the south this weekend, forecasters said.