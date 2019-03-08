North Korea: Media airs feature on Hanoi summit

AFP, SEOUL

North Korea’s state media aired a lengthy feature on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s diplomatic relationship with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam.

The talks between Trump and Kim last week ended after the pair failed to reach an agreement on walking back North Korea’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump said that Pyongyang demanded an end to all sanctions, while the North claimed it had only wanted some of the measures eased.

Researchers this week said that Pyongyang was rebuilding the Sohae long-range rocket site after Kim last year agreed to shutter it as part of confidence-building measures.

However, the North made no mention of these issues in a 75-minute documentary of Kim’s trip to Hanoi aired late on Wednesday on Korean Central Television.

A 10-minute clip focused on Trump and Kim exchanging smiles and handshakes as they walked in the gardens of the Metropole Hotel, the venue of the summit.

The meeting had reaffirmed that the US and North Korea can overcome their seven decades of hostility and “open a new future” if they come to negotiations with “a fair proposal,” the official broadcaster said.

The feature showed Kim, puffing a cigarette, holding a late-night meeting at his hotel with his aides on the eve of his summit with the US president.

The documentary did not refer to the pair’s discussions on denuclearization — the key sticking point between Washington and Pyongyang — but said the two had agreed “to continue productive talks to resolve pending issues.”

“The second summit was an important opportunity to deepen respect and trust for each other and to bring the two countries’ relations to a new level,” the documentary said.

Standing in the hall of the Metropole, Trump shook hands with the North Korean delegation and Kim appeared to tell the US leader: “Let’s meet again.”

The documentary showed Kim’s 11-day trip to Hanoi in chronological order, from his departure at Pyongyang train station to his early morning return to a cheering crowd.

It also featured Kim’s official visit to Hanoi on March 1 and 2, including old clips of meetings between his late grandfather, former North Korean leader Kim Il-sung, and Vietnamese communist leader Ho Chi Minh in 1958 and 1964 to highlight the countries’ decades-old friendship.