Vaccine rebel Lindenberger testifies to US Congress

AFP, WASHINGTON

Ethan Lindenberger spent his first 18 years unvaccinated — defenseless against tetanus, polio and measles.

However, in December last year, defying his mother, he got inoculated, a rebellion that earned him an invitation to the US Congress.

“I grew up understanding my mother believed vaccines are dangerous, as she would speak openly about her views both online and in person,” the high schooler said on Tuesday in testimony before a US Senate committee hearing on contagious disease outbreaks.

However, Lindenberger, still 18, said he did his own research and became convinced that information in defense of vaccines outweighed the concerns of the so-called anti-vax movement.

In the past few weeks he has become a hero of believers in modern medicine in the US, where health officials struggle to convince some that their refusal to get themselves or their children vaccinated is fueling a resurgence of measles.

Pressure to boost vaccinations has surged amid the worst measles outbreaks in years in several US states, including Washington, where the governor has declared a state of emergency.

Similar dangerous outbreaks have occurred in Brazil, France and Ukraine.

Lindenberger, testifying alongside distinguished health experts and officials, said that “it was a slow progression to start to see evidence” of the effectiveness and safety of vaccines.

However, he grew intrigued by so many people who “disagreed with my mom” and sought to dismiss her claims online.

He began studying reports by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visiting public health organization Web sites, and poring over scientific journals.

When he showed his mother the articles explaining, for example, that the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine did not cause autism, he said she replied: “That’s what they want you to think.”

Many vaccines are theoretically mandatory for children to attend school in the US.

However, almost all states — 47 out of 50 — allow exemptions on religious, moral, or personal grounds, including Lindenberger’s state of Ohio.

What got Ethan’s vaccination quest noticed was his post in November last year on the discussion Web site Reddit: “My parents are kind of stupid and don’t believe in vaccines. Now that I’m 18, where do I go to get vaccinated?”

He received thousands of responses and the media came calling.

He soon got vaccinated against hepatitis A and B, influenza, tetanus and papillomavirus.

He has also received MMR and polio vaccines, he said.

Seated before some of the US’ most senior lawmakers, he was praised for his persistence in seeking out the truth.

“I applaud your critical thinking skills,” US Senator Tim Kaine said.

“I’d love to be a guest at your Thanksgiving dinner at your house,” US Senator Lamar Alexander said.