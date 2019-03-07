Pressure ‘just beginning,’ Guaido says

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido on Tuesday vowed to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who in turn promised to crush a “crazed minority” that wants to remove him from power.

The 35-year-old opposition leader on Monday returned home to a hero’s welcome, having defied a ban on leaving the country to embark on a 10-day tour of South American allies and remains free after returning, despite the threat of arrest by the government.

“They’re drowning in contradictions, they don’t know how to respond to Venezuela’s people,” Guaido told reporters. “They thought the pressure had reached its zenith, but it’s only just beginning.”

On Tuesday, a national holiday, he met public-sector union leaders.

“Public sector workers have lost practically all their rights, we have no other option but to call for a civic strike,” said Guaido, without giving further details.

Meanwhile, Maduro pressed his supporters to hold “anti-imperialist” marches on Saturday to counter fresh protests planned by Guaido.

“Today more than ever, we are victorious against the conspiracy, against blackmail, while a crazy minority continues with their hatred,” he said in his first public comments since Guaido’s return.

Battered by an economic meltdown, Venezuela descended into a major political crisis when Guaido in January declared himself interim president and asserted that Maduro was no longer legitimate.

Recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s acting president, Guaido flouted a government travel ban on Feb. 22 to head off and rally support for his bid to oust Maduro.

When he returned to Caracas — his latest challenge to Maduro’s authority — Guaido announced to tens of thousands of supporters his plans for new protests.

He has vowed to set up a transitional government and hold new elections.

The US’ envoy to Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, said that given Maduro’s low popularity, it would be “a gift” if he decided to run in fresh polls.

“That’s ultimately a decision for Venezuelans to make,” Abrams said.

He also said that the US is weighing more sanctions to pressure Maduro.

As part of his challenge to Maduro, Guaido is attempting to take control of the state bureaucracy, which he considers to have been “kidnapped” through blackmail and persecution.

Unions from the oil industry, basic services, the public bank and local government took part in Tuesday’s meeting, union leader Ana Yanez told reporters.

“The public administration is practically paralyzed. In the town halls, people only go to work three days a week and even then barely half the day,” Yanez said.

Maduro finally made an appearance in the late afternoon to lead a military parade paying tribute to his predecessor Hugo Chavez, on the sixth anniversary of the socialist firebrand’s death.

Standing in front of Chavez’s mausoleum, Maduro also called on his supporters to take to the streets on Saturday to mark “four years since” then-US president Barack Obama first announced sanctions against the Venezuelan government.

Maduro has done this before, calling his own counter-demonstration every time Guaido announces a protest.

Both attract thousands of supporters, but the opposition gatherings have the edge in numbers.

Maduro had been active on Twitter earlier in the day, again paying tribute to Chavez.

“Thanks to your teachings and your example we’re continuing the permanent fight against those who tried so many times to extinguish your voice,” Maduro wrote.