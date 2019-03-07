Bomb blasts rock eastern Afghanistan, killing 16

AFP, JALALABAD, Afghanistan

Multiple blasts yesterday rattled eastern Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, killing at least 16 people, officials said, as militants appeared to target a private company near the city’s airport.

“Two attackers detonated their vests and two more were gunned down by security forces,” provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said, adding that at least 16 people had been killed and nine wounded.

“Armed suicide bombers attacked and managed to enter the building of a private construction company early this morning,” Nangarhar Councilor Zabihullah Zmarai said. “A number of civilian workers of the company have been killed.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The dawn assault triggered an hours-long gunbattle with local guards that also drew US troops.

The attacks come as the US and Taliban continue to hold ongoing peace talks in Qatar aimed at ending the nearly 18-year conflict.

Despite a two-day break before the weekend, negotiations continue on “a daily basis right now and progress is being made,” US Department of State spokesman Robert Palladino said on Tuesday.

“These discussions are ongoing and what we’re focusing on are the four interconnected issues that are going to compose any future agreement,” Palladino said — listing them as terrorism, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan dialogue and ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during an exchange with high-school students in Iowa that he hoped sufficient gains would be made for him to be able to take a trip to help advance the negotiations “in a couple weeks.”

The continuation of the talks follows a major attack on a joint US-Afghan base in Helmand Province last week, with at least 23 security forces killed in the assault on one of the largest military installations in the nation.

Heavy snowfall across large swathes of Afghanistan has led to a sharp reduction in violence this winter, but warmer weather in the south would likely spark an increase in bloodshed with the arrival of the spring fighting season.

Analysts have warned that the Taliban are likely to ramp up attacks in the coming months as they seek to maintain momentum on the battlefield and leverage at the negotiating table.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced his eagerness to end the US’ involvement in Afghanistan, where 14,000 US troops are still deployed.