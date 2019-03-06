Agencies

MALAYSIA

Kuala Lumpur joins ICC

Minister of Human Resources M. Kula Segaran yesterday confirmed that the nation has become a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah signed the court’s founding treaty on Monday, making the nation the 124th member of the tribunal. “By joining the ICC, Kuala Lumpur can now play an important role in issues related to crimes against humanity,” Segaran said.

VIETNAM

Call to arms over pig threat

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phu on Monday called for “drastic measures” from “the whole political system” to fight the spread of African swine fever, the state-run Vietnam News Service reported yesterday. “We should combat the epidemic as if we are fighting against the enemy,” he said in a meeting with regional officials. Cases have been found in 202 households since Feb. 1 in seven northern cities or provinces, including Hanoi, and more than 4,300 infected pigs have been destroyed, the government’s Web site said.

COOK ISLANDS

Nation mulling new name

The nation is considering changing its name to something that reflects its Polynesian culture, rather than honoring the British explorer James Cook. The government in January established a committee to find an indigenous name for the 15-island group. Initially the idea was to have the indigenous moniker feature alongside the existing name, but committee chairman Danny Mataroa on Monday said that once discussions began it was clear there was support for dropping the current name altogether in favor of local one. The new name should reflect the country’s heritage, its people and its Christian belief, he said.

IRAN

Zarif quits over al-Assad trip

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif was not informed about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s trip to Tehran last week and that was a reason why he submitted his resignation, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported yesterday. President Hassan Rouhani rejected Zarif’s resignation on Wednesday last week, bolstering a moderate ally who has long been targeted by hardliners in factional struggles over the 2015 nuclear deal with the West. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not have information at any level [about the trip] and this lack of information was maintained until the end of the trip,” ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, according to ISNA.

AUSTRALIA

Second detainee dies

A man has died at a Sydney immigration remand center, the second death in less than two months, raising concerns about conditions in the nation’s onshore detention network. The man was believed to be an Iraqi asylum seeker who took his own life at the Villawood Immigration Detention Centre late on Monday, refugee advocate Ian Rintoul said. Immigration officials yesterday confirmed his death, but did not release further details, saying only that the matter was under investigation by government agencies and the state coroner. “People [inside Villawood] said he had been quite depressed and hadn’t been coming out of his room,” Rintoul said. The latest death came six weeks after a male detainee, reportedly from Sierra Leone, died at Villawood. Rintoul said he was also an asylum seeker and was believed to have committed suicide.

AUSTRALIA

Wildfire threat expands

More homes were yesterday being threatened by wildfires that have burnt dozens of homes and buildings in the rural southeast. Emergency Management Commissioner for Victoria Andrew Crisp said that emergency warnings were issued for the towns of Dargo and Licola as flames approached homes. Since Friday last week, 38 fires have razed more than 40,000 hectares (of forest and farmland across the state, destroying nine homes, damaging another house and damaging or destroying 23 outbuildings. “We have literally got hundreds and hundreds of firefighters working on the ground, doing their absolute best to keep our communities safe,” Crisp told reporters. The fires were also being fought from the air with 75 airplanes and helicopters dumping water.