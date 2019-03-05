Agencies

ISRAEL

Two killed after car attack

Israeli forces yesterday shot and killed two Palestinians who carried out a car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank, injuring a soldier and a policeman, police and the army said. The army said that forces opened fire at three Palestinian assailants, “neutralizing two of them and lightly injuring a third,” while police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said two of the Palestinians were killed. The policeman injured in the pre-dawn attack had already been released from hospital, Rosenfeld said. The Palestinian health ministry named the two men killed as Amir Mahmoud Darraj and Yussef Anqawi, both 20. Kafr Nama’s mayor said that troops were leaving the village on foot after a raid to arrest a Palestinian suspect there when the incident occurred. The Israeli army said its troops had arrested 11 alleged Hamas operatives in the Ramallah area overnight.

BANGLADESH

Envoy’s killer hanged

A Bangladeshi man was hanged in a jail outside Dhaka over the murder of a Saudi diplomat in 2012, an official said Monday. Khalaf al-Ali, 45, who worked in the consular section of the Saudi Arabian embassy, was shot in the capital’s diplomatic zone in front of his rented apartment. He later died in hospital. Police at that time said 30-year-old Saiful Islam, who was hanged on Sunday, led the gang who tried to rob the diplomat. The Supreme Court in August last year upheld Islam’s death sentence. He was originally sentenced to death in 2013 by a trial court which described him as the main perpetrator of the killing.

AUSTRALIA

Man kills Airbnb guest

A man has admitted in court to choking to death an Airbnb guest over an unpaid A$210 (US$149) bill. Jason Colton yesterday pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the Victoria Supreme Court, but admitted to manslaughter in Ramis Jonuzi’s death in 2017. Colton would face a potential life sentence if a jury convicts him of murder, or 20 years if the jury accepts Jonuzi’s death was manslaughter. Jonuzi had been renting a room in a Melbourne home where Colton was also a tenant. Jonuzi first rented a room for three nights on Airbnb, but agreed to stay another week for A$210. The trial continues today.

KENYA

Helicopter crash kills five

Four Americans and their Kenyan pilot were killed when their helicopter crashed on a remote island in Lake Turkana in a national park in the northwest, police said yesterday. The aircraft came down in Central Island National Park at about 8pm on Sunday, police said, killing all on board. The cause of the crash had yet to be determined. Police did not identify the victims, saying next of kin had to be notified first.

INDONESIA

Dam to proceed: court

Environmental advocates have lost a court challenge to a Chinese-backed dam that would rip through the habitat of the most critically endangered orangutan species. A court in North Sumatra Province’s capital, Medan, yesterday ruled that construction could continue, despite critics of the 510-megawatt hydro dam providing evidence that its environmental impact assessment was deeply flawed. Experts said the dam would flood and in other ways alter the habitat of an orangutan species numbering only about 800 primates and likely make it impossible to take a crucial step toward ensuring the species survives.