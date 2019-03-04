AGENCIES

UNITED STATES

Man survives on taco sauce

A man whose car was stranded in snow in central Oregon for five days survived by eating taco sauce packets and starting the engine periodically to warm up. A snowmobiler on Friday found Jeremy Taylor, 36, of Sunriver, and a search-and-rescue team member who rode to him on a large snow tractor brought him out of the woods, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sergeant William Bailey said. Taylor, an avid outdoorsman who loves to go off-roading, was last seen buying gas on Sunday last week in Sunriver. He told his rescuers he and his dog, Ally, became stuck in deep snow on a US Forest Service road later that same day.

ESTONIA

Voters head to polls

Estonians yesterday voted in a general election with the center-left coalition dueling its traditional liberal rivals and a surging far-right party buoyed by a backlash from mostly rural voters in the Baltic eurozone state. The lackluster campaign has focused on bread-and-butter issues, such as taxation and public spending, as well as tensions over Russian language education for the country’s sizeable Russian minority and the rural-urban divide. Nearly 40 percent of the 880,690 eligible voters have used e-voting in advanced polling, with officials confident that the online system can withstand any attempted meddling. A poll collating e-voters and those intent on using paper ballots suggested a tight race. No exit polls were to be released, with initial official results due by midnight.

AUSTRALIA

Two dingoes put down

Two dingoes have been put down after a French mother and son were mauled at an Australian tourist island, authorities said yesterday, the second attack in the popular spot in just more than a month. The pair had just stepped out of a vehicle at the World Heritage-listed Fraser Island off the Queensland state coast on Thursday evening when they came across a pack of dingoes, paramedics said. “The couple panicked and ran back toward the vehicle and it was that time when the pack actually chased them and attacked,” Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Michael Augustus said on Friday.

ECUADOR

Guaido to return home

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday said that he will return home after concluding a visit to Ecuador, raising the prospect of a showdown with the government that he is trying to force from power. “I’m announcing my return home from Ecuador,” Guaido said after meeting President Lenin Moreno. He also called for protests in Venezuela today and tomorrow, days that coincide with the country’s Carnival season. Guaido’s spokesman Edward Rodriguez said that “it’s possible” that he will return today.

GAZA STRIP

Balloons prompt airstrike

Israeli aircraft have struck two Hamas observation points in the enclave, a security source said yesterday, after the Israeli army said that balloons carrying an “explosive device” were sent toward Israel. No injuries occurred from the strikes late on Saturday east of Al-Bureij and east of Rafah in the south of the blockaded enclave run by Hamas, a security source said. Late on Wednesday, Israeli aircraft targeted several militant sites in the enclave after an “explosive balloon” launched from the area damaged a house in Israel.