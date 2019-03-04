Rwandan film picks up top honors at African film festival

AFP, OUAGADOUGOU

Rwandan director Joel Karekezi’s The Mercy of the Jungle on Saturday scooped Best Film at the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO), the continent’s top film festival.

The film was among 20 vying for the top Golden Stallion of Yennenga award at the festival in Burkina Faso’s capital.

A road movie focusing on the wars in the Democratic Republic of the Congo through the eyes of two soldiers lost in the jungle, it also picked up the Best Actor award for Belgian Marc Zinga.

Egyptian director Khaled Youssef won second prize for his drama Karma, while third prize went to Tunisia’s Ben Hohmound for Fatwa, about a father who discovers that his dead son had been a Muslim militant.

Following fierce debate on women in film, female Burkinabe director Apolline Traore, whose film Desrances won several special prizes on Friday, said that recognition had to be on merit, not a token gesture in the fight against discrimination.

An online petition was launched urging FESPACO to exclude a TV series after an actress accused its director of assault.