Canada ‘likely’ to proceed with Huawei extradition

Reuters, OTTAWA

Canada was yesterday likely to announce that an extradition hearing against a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive could proceed, legal experts said, worsening already icy relations with Beijing.

Police arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) in Vancouver in December last year at Washington’s request.

In late January the US Department of Justice charged Huawei and Meng with conspiring to contravene US sanctions on Iran.

Ottawa had until midnight yesterday to announce whether it would issue an authority to proceed, which would allow a court in the Pacific province of British Columbia to start a formal extradition hearing.

Joanna Harrington, a law professor at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, said officials were most likely to give the green light.

“I have no reason to see why they wouldn’t. We have an ongoing long-standing extradition relationship between the United States and Canada,” she said by telephone.

“The United States is a country with which we share a legal culture” and which Canada trusts, said Harrington, an international human rights law specialist.

After Meng’s arrest, Canadian officials said that the vast majority of US requests for extradition were approved.

However, it could be years before she is ever sent to the US, since Canada’s slow-moving justice system allows many decisions to be appealed.

Meng, under house arrest, is due to appear in a Vancouver court on March 6 to show authorities she is sticking to the terms of the December deal that allowed her to stay out of prison.

US President Donald Trump in December said he would intervene if it served national security interests or helped close a trade deal with China, prompting Ottawa to stress the extradition process should not be politicized.

Last week, Trump played down the idea of dropping the charges.

Beijing is demanding Meng be released. After her detention, China arrested two Canadians on national security grounds, and a Chinese court later sentenced to death a Canadian man who previously had only been jailed for drug smuggling.

Vancouver criminal defense lawyer Gary Botting, an expert in extradition law, also predicted officials would issue the authority to proceed.

“I have little doubt that they probably will, but it would be very foolish,” he said by phone, saying that an approval would “invite a whole pile of grief” and possible economic retaliation from China.

A spokesman for the Canadian Department of Justice declined to comment.

David Martin, a lawyer for Meng, did not reply to a request for comment.