French embraces its feminine side

AFP, PARIS

The official guardians of the French language on Thursday ended centuries of male linguistic dominance by allowing feminine words for all professions.

The notoriously conservative Academie Francaise, which polices the language and has long resisted change, said there was now “no obstacle in principle” to the wholesale feminization of job titles.

French women doctors could soon be referred to as docteures and teachers as professeures in its official dictionary, which lists presidente as the wife of a head of state rather than a female leader of a nation.

Despite more than half a century of feminism, the language of French working life has remained resolutely male.

Most jobs titles are automatically masculine, apart from a few notable exceptions such as nurse and child-minder.

The male-dominated Academie had previously fiercely opposed change, branding attempts at “inclusive writing” in government documents as an “aberration” that put French “in mortal danger.”

It found a powerful ally in French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, a sometime novelist who has called for a clampdown on bids to make French more female-friendly.

He said last year that the “masculine [form] is a neutral form which should be used for terms liable to apply to women,” but in a historic about-turn on Thursday the male-dominated Academie, whose mostly elderly members wear an ornate uniform and sword, approved a report advocating change compiled by three of its four active female members.

One, novelist Dominique Bona, had pointedly complained that it was no accident that the masculine was “chosen as the dominant gender” in French.

The “Immortals,” as they are known, had been expected to cogitate for at least a week on the vexed issue, but instead waved the report through by “a large majority” in a matter of hours.

“The Academie considers that all developments in the language aimed at recognizing the place women have in society today can be envisaged,” it said.

It also opened the door to a more organic usage by saying that it “did not wish to dictate the rules by which titles should be feminized,” saying it would be an “insurmountable task.”

It said the debate about the use of the -eure ending in docteure, for example, “does not constitute a threat to the structure of the language as long as the final ‘e’ is not pronounced.”

Writer and academy member Frederic Vitoux, who heads the Commission for the Enrichment of the French Language, said before the decision that he believed the reform would pass.

“For some professions it is simple,” Vitoux said.

“We have never had to asked ourselves should we be able to say ‘actress,’ but for others professions there are objective difficulties, because they cause confusion or don’t work with the root of the word,” he said.

“How, for example, can we say a female doctor [medecin] without confusing it with medecine [the science of medicine]?” Vitoux asked.

However, French speakers in neighboring Belgium and Switzerland have long found ways around the problems.

The official language body in French-speaking Canada ruled on the issue in 1979, urging feminization wherever possible. A female doctor there can be called une medecin or une docteure.

Although the French have feminized professions informally for years, the end of the long official block comes as attempts to bring gender-neutral “inclusive writing” to state documents has sparked impassioned debate.