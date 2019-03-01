CCP members warned against ‘ghosts’

Reuters, BEIJING

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) told its members to stick to Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, and not believe in “ghosts and spirits” or practice “liberalism,” in the latest effort to root out superstitious practices and further tighten party control.

China officially guarantees freedom of religion for major belief systems such as Christianity, Buddhism and Islam, but party members are meant to be atheists and are especially banned from participating in what China calls “superstitious practices,” such as visiting soothsayers.

There have been numerous scandals in the past few years in which senior party members have been accused of involvement in superstition.

A lengthy statement on how best to strengthen the party’s role and its leadership, issued by Xinhua news agency on Wednesday, said that Marxism is the guiding thought for China and the party.

“Resolutely prevent not believing in Marx and Lenin, and believing in ghosts and spirits, not believing in the truth and believing in money,” the statement said. “Resolutely oppose all forms of mistaken thought that distorts, misrepresents or negates Marxism.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last year said that the party’s decision to stick with Marx’s political theories remained “totally correct.”

He was marking the 200th anniversary of the German philosopher’s birth.

Chinese, especially the nation’s leaders, have a long tradition of putting their faith in soothsaying and geomancy.

The practice has grown more risky amid a sweeping crackdown on deep-seated corruption launched by Xi upon assuming power in late 2012, in which dozens of senior officials have been imprisoned.

Mao Zedong (毛澤東) banned fortune telling and superstition after the 1949 revolution, but the occult has made a comeback since reform and opening up began in the late 1970s.

In one of the most famous cases, former Chinese domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang (周永康) was jailed for life in part due to accusations that he leaked undisclosed state secrets to a fortune teller and healer called Cao Yongzheng (曹永正), known as the “Xinjiang sage” after the far western region where he grew up.

Xi has also sought to tighten party control more generally, and the statement also warned against “individualism, decentralism and liberalism,” and the forming of cliques.

It also said that party members must not deviate from the party line.

“It is absolutely not permitted to agree outwardly, but disagree inwardly with the party center, and be a two-faced person and a double-dealer, or to fake loyalty,” it said.

The party’s anti-graft campaign has focused increasingly on those whose political loyalty is found lacking or who express doubt in public or private about party policies.

The party’s top graft buster has said they would target “political deviation” this year, which is marked by a series of sensitive anniversaries, including the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.