NEW ZEALAND

Former leader found liable

A judge has ordered a former prime minister to pay several million dollars in compensation for her role in the collapse of a construction company. After serving as the nation’s first female leader from 1997 to 1999, Jenny Shipley in 2004 became board chairwoman of Mainzeal. The company collapsed in 2013, owing creditors NZ$110 million (US$75.68 million). High Court Judge Francis Cooke yesterday found the directors had engaged in reckless trading by using money owed to subcontractors to continue operating over several years. Shipley was ordered to pay NZ$6 million as part of a NZ$36 million finding against the directors.

JAPAN

Coalition backs Nipah vaccine

A global coalition set up to fight emerging epidemics has struck a US$31 million deal with scientists at the University of Tokyo to speed up work on a vaccine against a brain-damaging disease caused by the Nipah virus. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said that the research team would receive up to US$31 million to advance the development and manufacturing of a shot. “Not only is the case fatality rate for this disease high ... there is a serious risk [it] could become a threat to global health security,” CEPI chief executive officer Richard Hatchett said.

CHINA

Quake fears stop mining

A southwestern county has ordered a halt to shale gas mining amid fears that it might have helped cause an earthquake in the area that killed two people, the Xinhua news agency reported. The magnitude 4.9 quake hit Sichuan Province’s Rongxian County on Monday afternoon, damaging thousands of buildings, injuring 12 people and affecting more than 13,000 people, Xinhua said, adding that it was the third earthquake above magnitude 4 in two days. “Due to safety reasons and requirements on safe production, shale gas mining companies have suspended mining work,” it quoted the county government as saying.

NIGERIA

Buhari has early lead in poll

President Muhammadu Buhari surged to an early lead in election returns on Monday, winning seven of 36 states in Africa’s largest democracy, while the main opposition rejected the count, alleging manipulation. Buhari faced a strong challenge from top opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar. Abubakar’s party chairman, Uche Secondus, accused ruling party agents of hacking into the electoral commission’s computer server and manipulating results. He rejected the count as “incorrect, thus unacceptable.” Final results are expected on Tuesday or Wednesday.

ZAMBIA

‘Indian jibe’ MP charged

Authorities on Monday charged a prominent ruling party MP, Chishimba Kambwili, with hate speech for allegedly telling an ethnic Indian worker that he was stealing local jobs. Kambwili, a fierce critic of President Edgar Lungu, allegedly told an Indian-origin road worker that his occupation should be reserved for Zambians. A clip purporting to show the incident went viral on social media last week, prompting the government to issue a rebuke. “Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged Chishimba Kambwili with expression or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of origin,” police spokeswoman Esther Katongo said in a statement. If convicted Kambwili faces up to two years in jail.

UNITED KINGDOM

