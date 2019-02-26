Agencies

VIETNAM

Kim impersonator deported

An Australian comedian who impersonates North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and goes by the name Howard X yesterday said that authorities were deporting him. Howard X showed up in Hanoi on Friday along with his partner Russell White, who impersonates US President Donald Trump, drawing crowds and media. Howard X said White was allowed to stay on the condition that he not make any more public appearances. “North Koreans have no sense of humor,” he told reporters before heading to the airport. “Satire is a powerful weapon against any dictatorship.”

CAMBODIA

Elephant killed in sanctuary

An elephant has been found dead with its tusks and tail sliced off in a wildlife sanctuary in northeastern Mondulkiri Province. The body of the male Asian elephant was found on Sunday, Ministry of Environment spokesman Neth Pheaktra said yesterday, the second time in a year that an elephant has been killed in the sanctuary. “The elephant’s tusks were missing and its tail was also cut off,” he said, adding that the animal was killed about 10 days ago. Authorities are still hunting for the poachers, he said.

QATAR

Taliban arrive for talks

Senior Taliban leaders, including one of the group’s founders, have arrived in Doha for another round of talks with Washington’s special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tasked with finding a negotiated solution to the Afghan war. Talks were expected to start yesterday. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a cofounder of the movement, was among the Taliban who arrived in Doha, where the insurgents have a political office. Khalilzad is expected to pressure the Taliban to hold direct talks with Kabul.

BANGLADESH

Would-be hijacker killed

A passenger on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines Dubai-bound flight who threatened to blow up the plane and tried to force his way into the cockpit was carrying a toy gun and no explosives, police said yesterday. Police are investigating how the man had been able to board the plane in Dhaka on Sunday in the first place. The Boeing 737-800 made an emergency landing in the southern port of Chittagong where commandos stormed the plane and shot the would-be hijacker, officials said. All 148 passengers and crew safely disembarked, police said. The hijacker later died of his injuries.

KAZAKHSTAN

New prime minister named

President Nursultan Nazarbayev yesterday appointed Askar Mamin as prime minister, after dismissing the previous government of Bakytzhan Sagintayev over a lack of economic development. “The head of state signed a decree appointing Mamin prime minister of Kazakhstan,” Nazarbayev’s office said on its Twitter account. Mamin, 53, previously served as first deputy prime minister.

CHINA

Hospitals target scalpers

More than 30 hospitals in Beijing are using facial recognition technology to identify people who sell doctors’ appointments at an illegal markup. The hospitals have already identified more than 2,100 individuals who regularly line up to make appointments, then sell their appointment number to other people for a profit, media reports on Sunday said.

PAKISTAN

Sharif appeal rejected

The Islamabad High Court yesterday rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal over a seven-year prison sentence for corruption and refused to grant him release on medical grounds. An aide to Sharif, Shahid Abbasi, said that his defense team would appeal yesterday’s ruling to the Supreme Court. Sharif is in custody in hospital, where he is being treated for heart-related issues.