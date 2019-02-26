Home / World News
Nigerian poll results trickling in

Bloomberg

Nigerians read newspapers at a newsstand in Abuja early yesterday as the nation awaited the results of Sunday’s presidential election.

Photo: AP

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari won the first two of 36 states for which results were being announced by the election commission in a general election that was partly marred by delays, technical glitches and sporadic violence.

Buhari, 76, defeated his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, in Ekiti state by a 58 percent to 40 percent margin, the Independent National Electoral Commission announced yesterday in the capital, Abuja.

He won in Osun state by a 49 to 47 percent margin.

As many as 73 million people were eligible to vote on Saturday in a tight race between Buhari, an ex-general who campaigned on an anti-graft platform, and Abubakar, a 72-year-old businessman and former vice president.

The commission’s announcement of the full results could take one or two days.

The presidential and parliamentary election was the continent’s biggest-ever democratic exercise.

At least 39 people were killed in election-related violence, Clement Nwankwo, the chairman of Situation Room, a monitoring group, told reporters yesterday.

“Significant shortcomings have been recorded,” Nwankwo said.

African Union Election Observation Mission head Hailemarian Daselegn said the vote was “largely peaceful and orderly,” during a news conference in Abuja.

To win, a candidate must get the majority of votes and at least 25 percent in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and Federal Capital Territory. If none of them achieve that, there will be a second round.

