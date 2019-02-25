Agencies

JAPAN

Emperor calls for openness

Emperor Akihito yesterday attended a ceremony to mark the 30th year of his reign while calling for the country to embrace openness in a more globalized world. The government-sponsored ceremony at the National Theater in Tokyo was attended by Empress Michiko and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “Japan has long cultivated its own culture as an island nation, but now the world is becoming more globalized,” the 85-year-old emperor said. “I think it is now required for us to be more open to the outside world, to establish our own position with wisdom and to build relationships with other countries with sincerity.”

JAPAN

Donald Keene dies

Donald Keene, a longtime Columbia University professor who was a giant in the field of literature and translation, died yesterday of heart failure in Tokyo. He was 96. A prolific academic who worked well into his 90s, Keene published about 25 books in English, including translations of both classical and modern writers, and about 30 in Japanese. He move permanently to Tokyo in 2011 and became a citizen in 2012.

SENEGAL

Presidential election begins

Voters yesterday went to the polls in an election that President Macky Sall looks confident to win in the first round after his main challengers were banned from running. Sall faces competition from four lesser-known rivals who campaigned hard against his plans for a second phase of his “Emerging Senegal” infrastructure project, which critics call a waste of taxpayers’ money and a potential debt burden.

CHINA

New outbreak confirmed

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs yesterday confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in Hebei Province. The outbreak is on a farm in the Xushui District of Baoding, which has 5,600 hogs, some of which died because of the disease, the ministry said a statement on its Web site, without giving a death toll.

INDIA

Moonshine toll rises

At least 35 more workers have died in Assam State after drinking toxic liquor, police said yesterday, taking the death toll from the latest mass alcohol poisoning beyond 130. At least 200 more people were still hospitalized across Assam. “A total of 10 people have been arrested. We have sent the samples of the liquor ... to a forensic laboratory,” Mukesh Agarwala, additional director-general of state police, said. Police said people started falling sick after consuming a batch of illegally produced liquor late on Thursday. Those affected, who include many women, worked at local tea estates in the region.

PHILIPPINES

Central bank head dies

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 60. Espenilla disclosed his medical condition in February last year as he recovered from surgery and radiation therapy for tongue cancer. Espenilla had taken intermittent medical leave since September in addition to an overseas trip for treatment last month. The Monetary Board has designated Deputy Governor Cyd Tuano-Amador as the central bank’s officer-in-charge effective immediately until President Rodrigo Duterte appoints a successor, the bank said in a statement yesterday.

IRAN

Cruise missile tested

The navy yesterday successfully tested a cruise missile during naval exercises near the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported. “On the third day of the ... exercises, a Ghadir-class Iranian navy submarine successfully launched a cruise missile,” the official news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. More than 100 vessels were taking part in the ongoing three-day war games in an area stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean, state media reported. The nation’s other submarines, the Tareq and the new domestically built Fateh have the same anti-ship capability, IRNA quoted a military statement as saying.