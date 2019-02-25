‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ takes top Spirit Award

AFP, SANTA MONICA, California

If Beale Street Could Talk was crowned best picture on Saturday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards — as Oscar favorite Roma scooped best international film.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk took two other prizes: best director for Jenkins and best supporting actress for Regina King.

The film follows the story of a young African-American woman who seeks to clear her husband’s name before the birth of their son.

Jenkins, whose film was nominated in three categories at yesterday’s Oscars, was frank in his acceptance speech.

“I’m not gonna lie, man. I didn’t want to win this damn award. With everything going on in the world, it just feels strange to be up here,” he said. “And so, I’m going to take this. But I want to take it by thanking all the women involved in If Beale Street Could Talk to make it the film that it was.”

Glenn Close continued her sweep of this awards season, winning best actress for her role in The Wife. She was a favorite to take the same accolade at the Oscars. The award for best actor went to Ethan Hawke for his role as a Protestant minister who undergoes a spiritual crisis in First Reformed.

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma won in the only category in which it was nominated: international cinema.

“I’m optimistic, we are reaching a moment in which greater diversity is happening in cinema, and I think this greater diversity is going to make very soon this category irrelevant,” he said.

British actor Richard E. Grant won best supporting actor for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The well-reviewed Won’t You Be My Neighbor? on the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, host of a popular US children’s TV show, won in the best documentary category.

Best first feature went to Boots Riley for his witty class and race comedy Sorry to Bother You.