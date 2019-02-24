Agencies

MALAYSIA

PM issues warning

Southeast Asian countries should guard against the involvement of big powers in the region, as such meddling might fuel conflict and lead to an arms race, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said. Drawing on the example of conflict in the Middle East, If major powers were allowed to intervene in the region, countries would face pressure to stock up on weapons and fight each other, Mahathir said. That would destabilize ASEAN, he said. “We are already beginning to see the seeds of confrontation and rivalry in our region,” Mahathir said. “Lines are being drawn. Bases are being built. Armadas are being readied. The pressure is on to take sides.”

UNITED STATES

Trump announces UN pick

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he has selected Kelly Craft, the ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next ambassador to the UN. Trump said in a pair of tweets that Craft “has done an outstanding job representing our Nation” and he has “no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level.”

UNITED STATES

Mayor celebrates cow win

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is celebrating the completion of a mission: ridding the city’s airport of cow-tipping T-shirts. Holt said on Twitter on Thursday that after months of trying to end sales of shirts reading “Nothing tips like a cow” at Will Rogers World Airport, the clothing has sold out and would not be restocked. Airport spokesman Josh Ryan on Friday said that the shirts with the shape of the state and a cow lying on its back were “pretty popular” for more than 10 years, but that “the joke has run its course.” Cow-tipping is a largely debunked legend in which rural youths sneak into a pasture at night and push over a cow that is sleeping standing up. Debunkers say that the practice is unlikely to succeed, largely because cows do not sleep standing up.

UNITED STATES

Family seeks lost tortoise

A New Mexico woman is on a desperate hunt for her disappearing pet that cannot run fast and cannot be missed — a 45kg tortoise. KOB-TV reported that Dusty went missing earlier this month in Roswell, New Mexico, after strong winds knocked open a gate that housed him. Shana Emmert, who was looking after Dusty for her niece, says she believes the turtle strolled away from the backyard and into the desert during the wind storm. According to Emmert’s neighbors, the tortoise was last spotted near Berrendo Creek in Roswell and has not been seen since. The family is offering a US$500 reward for the animal’s safe return.

MEXICO

Alleged kidnappers killed

Residents allegedly killed six men they claimed tried to kidnap local teachers in Veracruz State. The killings occurred in an area where fuel theft and freight train robberies are common. It is not clear whether the dead men were part of those gangs. Four of those killed were detained by residents late on Thursday in the village of Soledad Atzompa, near the border with Puebla state, after they reportedly tried to force teachers into a vehicle. The villagers and some members of a local vigilante group took the men to the village square and beat, stoned and burned them to death. Residents also placed checkpoints on roads around the village. Two other suspects ran into hills to evade capture, but they were caught and killed early on Friday.