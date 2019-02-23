Agencies

CHINA

Hainan to ban some plastics

Hainan Province is to ban the production, sale and use of all single-use nonbiodegradable plastics by 2025 in a bid to ease pollution, state media reported late on Thursday, citing the province’s environmental bureau. Hainan is the country’s first region to make a formal commitment to phase out single-use nonbiodegradable plastics, which have been identified by the UN as one of the world’s biggest environmental challenges. The province uses about 120,000 tonnes of the material every year, the government has estimated. The official China News Service reported that Hainan would draw up new standards and establish a monitoring and enforcement system before the end of this year. The province is to begin by banning nonbiodegradable plastic bags and eating utensils by the end of next year, and ban the material completely before 2025, the news agency said.

INDIA

Moonshine kills at least 17

At least 17 tea plantation workers have died from drinking toxic bootleg liquor after receiving their weekly wages, with more than 40 hospitalized and critically ill, a doctor said yesterday. The deaths came less than two weeks after more than 100 people died after drinking tainted alcohol. Seven women were among the dead at the plantation in northeastern Assam, 310km from the state capital, Guwahati. Dilip Rajbnonshi, a doctor at the government hospital in Golaghat, said that the deaths were due to “spurious country liquor.” Nearly 100 people drank the liquor on Thursday and people were still falling ill and being taken to hospitals, Mrinal Saikia, a local lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, told reporters.

TURKEY

Warrants issued for soldiers

The government yesterday ordered the arrest of 295 active-duty military personnel, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, accusing them of links to the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara has said orchestrated a 2016 attempted coup. Those facing detention included three colonels, eight majors and 10 lieutenants, with about half of the suspects being in the army and the remainder in other branches, including the navy and air force, the statement said. Police launched simultaneous arrest operations at 1am under an investigation into pay phone calls between suspected Gulen operatives, the office said. It was not clear how many suspects have been detained. About 250 people were killed in the failed putsch, in which Gulen, a former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has denied involvement. Gulen has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999. More than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial since the coup and widespread arrests are still routine.