Chinese-Australian businessman wins defamation lawsuit

AFP, SYDNEY

A Chinese-Australian billionaire businessman yesterday won a high-profile defamation case against a newspaper that alleged he was a coconspirator in a plot to bribe a top UN official, amid fears of Beijing meddling in domestic politics.

Fairfax Media, publisher of the Sydney Morning Herald, was ordered to pay Chau Chak Wing (周澤榮) A$280,000 (US$199,073) in damages after a judge at the Federal Court of Australia ruled that the 2015 article was defamatory.

“The natural and ordinary meaning of the words employed in the article, and the overall impression conveyed by the article considered as a whole, was not merely one of suspicion, but one of guilt,” Justice Michael Wigney said in his judgement. “I consider their [Fairfax and its reporter] conduct to have been unreasonable in many respects.”

New Fairfax owner Nine Publishing said that it would appeal the decision.

The decision came as tensions between Canberra and Beijing rise over fears of Chinese influence in Australian politics.

An Australian citizen who made his money in property development, Chau has consistently denied any links to the Chinese Communist Party or the UN scandal, and yesterday said that his faith in the Australian legal system “has been vindicated.”

Chau added that he would donate the damages to charities supporting Australian military veterans and their families.

The ruling came almost a year after Australian Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security Chair Andrew Hastie used the legal protection of parliamentary privilege to identify Chau as a previously unnamed figure in a US FBI case.

That case related to former UN General Assembly president John Ashe, who was accused of accepting bribes from Chinese businesspeople seeking to influence the world body.

Ashe was arrested in 2015 and died a year later. The scandal was a major blow to the UN.

Australia’s defamation laws have been criticized for being too biased toward plaintiffs and impinging on public-interest journalism.

Hastie yesterday said that he was “concerned about the impact that defamation laws in Australia are having on responsible journalism that informs Australians about important national security issues.”