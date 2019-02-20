Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Vegan insulted by banker

NatWest has apologized after a customer who called the bank to apply for a loan was told by a member of staff that “all vegans should be punched in the face.” The Bristol woman, who does not wish to be named, was seeking a loan to pay for a ￡400 (US$516) nutrition diploma. She said her application was rejected, but the bank offered compensation of just under ￡200 after listening to a recording of the call. Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, the woman said the staff member’s outburst came after she told him she was vegan. After he made the comment, he explained it was because vegan activists had chalked pictures of animals and messages such as “friends not food” on pavements near his home, she said. He felt, she added, that “vegans were forcing their beliefs on him.”

NICARAGUA

Farm leader jailed

A farm leader who helped lead protests last year against President Daniel Ortega was on Monday sentenced to 216 years in prison, days after business leaders asked the government to release inmates considered political prisoners. A judge sentenced Medardo Mairena after he was convicted in December last year of terrorism, murder and organized crime, charges he denied. Before he was arrested in July last year, he was among the opposition members who participated in a failed dialogue with the government. More than 320 people died in the protests last year against Ortega, after government supporters and police opened fire on crowds.

UNITED STATES

Time’s Up head quits

The president and chief executive of Time’s Up, a group dedicated to fighting sexual discrimination and harassment in the workplace, has resigned to focus on undisclosed family concerns, Time’s Up said on Monday. “It is with deep regret that I must resign from Time’s Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus,” Lisa Borders said in a statement. Chief operating officer Rebecca Goldman is to serve as interim chief executive while Time’s Up searches for a replacement, the group said. Time’s Up was formed in the fall of 2017 amid a wave of media reports about sexual assault and harassment accusations against rich and powerful men in the media, show business and politics.

UNITED STATES

Stone apologizes to judge

President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photograph of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun. Stone and his lawyers on Monday filed a notice saying that Stone recognized that “the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted.” Stone later said that the picture had been “misinterpreted” and that any suggestion he intended to threaten Jackson was “categorically false.”

UNITED STATES

Rosenstein set to quit

A Department of Justice official said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his position in the middle of next month. The official spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday. The White House is expected to name a replacement for Rosenstein this week. Rosenstein’s departure had been expected with the confirmation of William Barr as attorney general last week. Rosenstein has been on the job for nearly two years. He oversaw Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation after then-attorney general Jeff Sessions recused himself.