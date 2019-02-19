Agencies

FRANCE

No change on IS policy

The government is maintaining its policy of dealing with Islamic State (IS) group returnees on a “case by case” basis and “won’t respond to injunctions” from US President Donald Trump, Minister of Justice Nicole Belloubet said yesterday. Trump said in a post on Twitter over the weekend that European countries should take back IS fighters being held by US-backed Kurdish forces or else they may be set free. “We are ready in case anything changes, but at this stage we are keeping the case-by-case policy we have always had,” Belloubet said.

UNITED STATES

Shooting vigil draws crowd

About 1,700 people on Sunday braved snow and freezing drizzle to attend a prayer vigil for five slain coworkers, two days after they were fatally shot at a suburban Chicago manufacturing plant by a longtime employee who was fired moments earlier. The Reverend Dan Haas told those who gathered near five white crosses erected for the shooting victims outside Henry Pratt Co in the Illinois city that Friday’s “senseless killings” left their families brokenhearted. “All of these were relatively young people — many of them were very young people. We will never know their gifts and talents. Their lives were snuffed out way too short,” he said. Several other ministers and a rabbi also spoke, calling for healing.

VATICAN CITY

Survivors to meet officials

Organizers of Pope Francis’ summit on preventing clergy sex abuse are to meet tomorrow with a dozen survivor-activists who have come to Rome to protest the Catholic Church’s response to date and demand an end to decades of cover-ups by church leaders. They will meet with the four-member organizing committee to convey their complaints, one day before 180 presidents of bishops conferences from around the world begin meeting. Chilean Juan Carlos Cruz, who is coordinating the survivor meeting, said that he hopes for a “constructive and open dialogue” and for summit committee members to convey the survivors’ demand that bishops stop pleading ignorance about abuse. “This has to stop,” Cruz said. “Raping a child or a vulnerable person and abusing them has been wrong since the 1st century, the Middle Ages and now.”

UNITED STATES

Weiner out of prison

Former representative Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison in Massachusetts after being convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl in 2017. The Federal Bureau of Prisons Web site shows the 54-year-old is currently in the custody of its Residential Re-entry Management office in Brooklyn, New York. The Web site shows Weiner is slated to complete his sentence May 14, a few months earlier than scheduled because of good conduct in prison. It was not immediately clear when Weiner was transferred and where he is staying, but he will have to register as a sex-offender and spend three years on supervised release under the terms of his sentence.

MOZAMBIQUE

Ex-president’s son arrested

Ndambi Guebuza, the eldest of former president Armando Guebuza’s four children, was arrested on Saturday in a legal crackdown on suspects linked to a US$2 billion government debt scandal, media and judiciary sources said. He was picked up from his home in the capital, Maputo. “He is one of the eight arrested by order of the attorney general,” a judiciary source said. The others were arrested earlier last week.