Agencies

MEXICO

Five killed in Cancun

Gunmen burst into a bar in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun and opened fire, killing five people and wounding five more, authorities said on Saturday. Quintana Roo State prosecutors said in a statement that the attack took place in a club called La Kuka, which is on a main avenue in central Cancun about 6km from the seaside tourist hotel zone. Four men carrying a long gun and three handguns entered and began shooting, prosecutors said. Two of the injured were in critical condition.

UNITED KINGDOM

Marx memorial attacked

The memorial of German philosopher Karl Marx has been vandalized in London for the second time in two weeks, the cemetery that manages the site said on Saturday. The words “architect of genocide,” “terror and oppression” and “mass murder” were written in red paint on the grave in the capital’s Highgate cemetery. “Doctrine of hate” was also scrawled on the memorial, among other slogans. The grave of Marx, who developed the theory of international communism, was also attacked on Feb. 4 when it was seemingly struck several times with a blunt metal instrument. A marble plaque with the names of Marx and his family — the monument’s oldest and most fragile part — was repeatedly hit.

SPAIN

Catalans march in Barcelona

Tens of thousands of people waving pro-independence flags and holding pictures of jailed Catalan separatist leaders on Saturday took to the streets of Barcelona to call for self-determination for the region. Chanting “freedom” and “independence,” about 200,000 people, according to police, took part in the peaceful march at a time when the region’s divisive independence drive is back in the spotlight. The trial of 12 separatist leaders, nine of whom have been jailed since late 2017 or early last year, started last week in Madrid. They are being tried for their role in a referendum and an independence declaration deemed illegal by the courts.

NORTH MACEDONIA

Migrant smugglers nabbed

Police have broken up a criminal ring of migrant smugglers and filed charges against 21 people, including a police officer, for illegal trafficking. They raided 20 locations in four cities, including the capital, Skopje, detained 17 people and seized several cellphones, weapons and travel documents, as well as significant amounts of drugs and money, police said on Saturday. Three men were on the run and one was in jail on another charge, they said. Since May last year, the group has organized illegal transport for migrants in Greece to the border with Serbia, where the migrants were temporarily sheltered, police said.

JAPAN

US asked for nomination

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in autumn last year nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after receiving a request from the US government to do so, the Asahi Shimbun reported yesterday. The report followed Trump’s claim on Friday that Abe had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for opening talks and easing tensions with North Korea. The Japanese leader had given him “the most beautiful copy” of a five-page nomination letter, Trump said at a White House news conference. The US government had sounded Abe out over the nomination after Trump’s summit in June last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Asahi said.