Agencies

UNITED STATES

Trump claims Nobel nod

President Donald Trump on Friday said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work to open up a dialogue with North Korea. At an event at the White House, Trump spoke about his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam. Early exchanges with Kim were filled with “fire and fury,” but since their first meeting last year, the two have established a good relationship, he said. Abe gave him a copy of the letter he wrote nominating him for the Nobel Prize, Trump said. A spokesman for the Japanese embassy said he had no information about such a letter.

EL SALVADOR

Jail for abortion overturned

The Supreme Court has overturned a 30-year sentence for a woman convicted in July last year of aggravated homicide for allegedly having an abortion. The court ordered a new trial for Evelyn Beatriz Hernandez Cruz, who was released on Friday after almost three years in jail. She was greeted by advocates chanting: “Evelyn, you are not alone!” Hernandez said she was raped and did not realize she was pregnant. She also said she felt pains and passed out during what might have been a miscarriage in April 2016. Abortion is illegal in all situations in the country.

TURKEY

Missile purchase to go ahead

The government will not turn back from its deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying yesterday, a day after an informal deadline Washington set for Ankara to respond to a rival offer passed. US officials have said that if Ankara proceeds with the S-400 purchase, Washington would withdraw its offer to sell a US$3.5 billion Raytheon Co Patriot missile package. They have also said it would jeopardize the country’s purchase of Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and possibly result in the US imposing sanctions.

GERMANY

Call to isolate Iran rejected

The country on Friday rejected an appeal by US Vice President Mike Pence for Europeans to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal and isolate Tehran. Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas defended the 2015 agreement under which Iran drastically scaled back its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. “Together with the Brits, French and the entire EU we have found ways to keep Iran in the nuclear agreement until today,” Maas told the Munich Security Conference. A day earlier, Pence accused Tehran of planning a “new Holocaust” with its opposition to Israel and regional ambitions in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

UNITED STATES

Space harpoon tested

A harpoon flung from a satellite has successfully captured a piece of pretend space junk. The British-led experiment is part of an effort to clean up debris in orbit. The steel-tipped harpoon on Friday last week scored a bullseye, the University of Surrey’s Guglielmo Aglietti said on Friday. The harpoon — no bigger than a pen — pierced an aluminum panel the size of a table tennis paddle attached to the end of a satellite boom. The distance was just 1.5m, but researchers were delighted. A video shows the harpoon slamming into the target and knocking it off its perch and then the harpoon cable becoming entangled around the boom. A much bigger harpoon would be needed to snare a real dead satellite, Aglietti said.