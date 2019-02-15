Venezuela sets new board for US-based oil subsidiary

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday took another step in an international bid to economically starve Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime, announcing the appointment of a new board for Citgo Petroleum Corp, the US-based arm of state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela.

Guaido — who has been recognized as acting president by more than 50 countries and is also president of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, which appointed the new board — is locked in a battle with Maduro for control of the crisis-hit country.

The US, which is leading the push to topple Maduro, has sanctioned key regime financial assets, including Citgo, and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again refused to rule out military action against the leftist leader.

Announcing the six-member board on Twitter, Guaido said that it “will be made up of qualified Venezuelans, who are free of corruption and without any partisan affiliation.”

“With this decision, we are not only protecting our assets, we are avoiding the ongoing destruction and loss of the business,” said Guaido, who declared himself interim president after Maduro announced victory in polls the opposition has claimed were rigged.

The previous board was named by Maduro, who has presided over the economic collapse of Venezuela.

Venezuela earns 96 percent of its revenue through oil, but its production has dropped to a 30-year low of 1.1 million barrels per day.

The US was its biggest single customer, buying almost half of its production, which represented 75 percent of the country’s liquidity.

In announcing the latest raft of sanctions last month, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that Citgo can continue to operate, but its earnings must be deposited into a blocked account in the US, out of reach of Maduro’s regime.

As the opposition moved to replace Citgo’s leadership, Trump was hosting Colombian President Ivan Duque for talks on the crisis gripping neighboring Venezuela.

Declaring himself “sad” about the “turmoil” in the oil-rich nation, Trump demanded that Maduro unblock US aid shipments to the country that are sitting on the Colombian side of the border.

Key to Guaido’s strategy to oust Maduro is bringing in the aid that has been blocked by the military.

Success would demonstrate to Venezuela’s people that Guaido is able to meet their needs.

Maduro has said that the aid is a “political show” and would be a prelude to a US invasion.