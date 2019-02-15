US Congress advances border security bill

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The US Congress yesterday aimed to end a dispute over border security with legislation that would ignore US President Donald Trump’s request for US$5.7 billion to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, but avoid a partial government shutdown.

Late on Wednesday, negotiators put the finishing touches on legislation to fund the US Department of Homeland Security through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, along with a range of other federal agencies.

Racing against a tomorrow midnight deadline, when operating funds expire for the agencies that employ about 800,000 workers at the several departments, the US Senate and US House of Representatives aimed to pass the legislation later yesterday.

That would give Trump time to review the measure and sign it into law before temporary funding for about one-quarter of the US government expires.

Failure to do so would shutter many government programs, from national parks maintenance and air traffic controller training programs to the collection and publication of important data for financial markets, for the second time this year.

“This agreement denies funding for President Trump’s border wall and includes several key measures to make our immigration system more humane,” House Committee on Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey said in a statement.

According to congressional aides, the final version of legislation would give the Trump administration US$1.37 billion in funding to help construct 88.5km of new physical barriers on the southwest border, far less than what Trump has been demanding.

It is the same level of funding Congress appropriated for border security measures last year, including barriers, but not concrete walls.

Trump has not yet said whether he would sign the legislation into law if the US Democratic-controlled House and US Republican-led Senate approve it, even as many of his fellow Republicans in Congress were urging him to do so.

Instead, he on Wednesday said that he would hold off on a decision until he examines the final version of legislation.

However, Trump, widely blamed for a five-week shutdown that ended last month, said that he did not want to see federal agencies close again because of fighting over funds for the wall.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is in regular contact with the White House, said that Trump was “inclined to take the deal and move on.”

However, Graham also told reporters that Trump would then look elsewhere to find more money to build a border wall and was “very inclined” to declare a national emergency to secure the funds for the project.

Such a move likely would spark a court battle, as it is Congress and not the president that mainly decides how federal funds are spent.

Several leading Republicans have cautioned Trump against taking the unilateral action.

Under the bill, the government could hire 75 new immigrant judge teams to help reduce a huge backlog in cases and hundreds of additional border patrol agents.

Hoping to reduce violence and economic distress in Central America that fuels asylum cases in the US, the bill also provides US$527 million to continue humanitarian assistance to those countries.

The wide-ranging bill also contains some important domestic initiatives, including a US$1.2 billion increase in infrastructure investment for roads, bridges and other ground transportation, as well as more for port improvements.