Agencies

SINGAPORE

Ships crash in disputed area

A Malaysian vessel and a Greek-registered bulk carrier on Saturday collided in Singapore’s territorial waters off Tuas, according to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, which said it was “deeply concerned” by the intrusion. The Malaysian vessel, Polaris, was anchored while the Greek bulk carrier, Piraeus, was sailing at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries, the report said. The Singapore and Malaysia have differences over issues ranging from maritime territorial claims to airspace.

TURKEY

Building collapse toll rises

The death toll from the collapse of an apartment building in Istanbul on Saturday rose to 21, while and 14 people were injured. The eight-story block in the Kartal district of the city collapsed on Wednesday, but the cause is not yet clear. “We estimate that there were 35 people trapped under the rubble and we have now accounted for 35,” Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said, while stressing that search operations would continue as before.

BULGARIA

Skripal agent tied to murder

The country is to investigate reports that a new suspect in the Skripal nerve agent attack in Britain could also have been involved in a 2015 poisoning in Bulgaria, ruling party lawmaker Tsvetan Tsvetanov said on Saturday. Investigative Web site Bellingcat identified a hitherto unknown third suspect — named by his alias “Sergey Fedotov” — in last year’s attack in Salisbury, England, of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The Web site said that the same man might also have been involved in the attempted poisoning in April 2015 of businessman Emiliyan Gebrev. “Fedotov” is said to have flown into Sofia from Moscow just days before Gebrev collapsed at a reception there on April 28, 2015, with symptoms of severe poisoning.

GERMANY

No buyers for Hitler art

Five paintings attributed to Adolf Hitler failed to find buyers at an auction on Saturday held amid anger at the sale of Nazi memorabilia. High starting prices of between 19,000 and 45,000 euros (US$21,537 and US$51,010) and lingering suspicions about the authenticity of the works were thought to have scared off potential buyers.

UNITED STATES

Protest at Guggenheim

US art photographer and activist Nan Goldin on Saturday night brought the Guggenheim Museum in New York to a standstill as thousands of fake prescriptions were dropped into the atrium to protest against the institution’s acceptance of donations from the family who owns the maker of OxyContin — the prescription painkiller blamed for the US’ opioids crisis. Tourists and locals gawped in confusion as Goldin and fellow demonstrators began chanting criticism of the Sackler family, who owns Purdue Pharma.

UNITED STATES

Warren in race for top job

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Saturday made her bid for the presidency official in Lawrence, Massachusetts, grounding her campaign in a populist call to fight economic inequality and build “an America that works for everyone.” Warren delivered a sharp call for change, decrying a “middle-class squeeze” that has left Americans crunched with “too little accountability for the rich, too little opportunity for everyone else.”