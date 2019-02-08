Agencies

TURKEY

Three dead in collapse

One more person has been found dead in the rubble of a eight-story building in Istanbul that collapsed on Wednesday, raising the death toll to at least three, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said early yesterday. Rescue teams working overnight pulled 12 people out of the rubble with injuries, three of whom were in serious condition, he said. It is not clear how many people are still trapped in the debris of the building, which had 43 residents in 14 apartments. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, but authorities said the top three floors had been illegally built.

PHILIPPINES

Outcry over new charges

Award-winning journalist Maria Ressa has been hit with another lawsuit following tax evasion charges brought against her in November last year. She now faces libel charges over an article published in 2012 allegedly containing “defamatory” content. The Department of Justice ordered the indictment her Rappler Web site, Ressa as chief executive editor, and former reporter Reynaldo Santos Jr, in a decision made public on Tuesday. The story uncovered businessman Wilfredo Keng’s alleged ties to a then-judge on the nation’s top court. Keng filed the complaint in October 2017. The charges carry up to 12 years’ jail. Reporters Without Borders condemned the “absurd charges,” while Amnesty International demanded an end to the “harassment of Maria Ressa.”

CHINA

Plasma tests negative

Tests on a batch of a plasma product feared to have been contaminated with HIV have turned up negative for the virus, the National Medical Products Administration said yesterday. A batch of 12,000 plasma products manufactured by Shanghai-based China Meheco Xinxing Pharma Co were tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C and all proved negative, it said. However, it demanded that Shanghai regulators conduct on-site inspections of the company and check products made from lots made before and after the suspect batch.

PHILIPPINES

Measles outbreak in Manila

The number of measles cases in Metro Manila has surged 10 times at the start of the year after jumping more than 900 percent last year. Fatalities from measles rose fivefold to 200 last year from 40 in 2017, Health Undersecretary Rolando Enrique Domingo told ABS-CBN News Channel. From December to last month, there had been about 50 deaths, he said, blaming vaccination fears. Measles cases in the first three weeks of last month rose to 196 from only 20 cases a year ago, the department said. The government hit only 40 percent of its immunization target last year, Domingo said.

NEW ZEALAND

Suspect retains secrecy

The man accused of murdering British tourist Grace Millane will continue to keep his name secret while a judge decides whether he can be publicly identified. The 27-year-old man appeared yesterday in Auckland’s High Court. His lawyer argued his name should continue to be kept secret so he can get a fair trial, Radio New Zealand said. A judge said he would announce a decision later. The man’s trial is scheduled for November.

UNITED KINGDOM

Stansted 15 spared jail

Fifteen protesters who locked themselves together around a plane at London’s Stansted Airport to stop migrants being deported were yesterday spared prison sentences. The demonstrators, who have become known as the Stansted 15, cut through the airport’s perimeter fence on March 28, 2017, then used expanding foam, scaffolding poles and lock-box devices to secure themselves to the wheel and wing of a Boeing 767. The plane had been chartered by the government to repatriate passengers to Nigeria, Ghana and Sierra Leone. The 15 were found guilty in December of breaching aviation security law after a prosecutor said they had put the “safety of the airport in a likelihood of danger.” Judge Christopher Morgan gave three protesters who had previous convictions suspended jail terms and sentenced the other 12 to community service..”