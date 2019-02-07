New Zealand hunts owner of memory stick in seal feces

The Guardian, DUNEDIN, New Zealand

A functioning USB stick has been found in the scat of a rare Antarctic leopard seal, prompting New Zealand’s national science body to launch a hunt for the owner.

Volunteers at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) recovered the device while examining the animal’s frozen feces — which had been sitting in a freezer for more than a year.

They were originally collected in November 2017 by a vet sent to check on a sick leopard seal on South Island’s Oreti Beach.

It revealed a video shot by a kayaker paddling around Porpoise Bay in the Caitlins at the bottom of the island.

The kayaker is not visible, but the tip of their blue kayak is, as well as footage of leopard seals playing in the cold coastal waters, including a mother and its pup.

Leopard seal scat is valuable to scientists because it holds a wealth of information about what the they eat, their general health and how long they have been in New Zealand waters.

Around the country, volunteers comb the coastline collecting it for marine biologists, in a bid to learn more about the rare animals, which usually live and hunt in packs in Antarctic waters, but are increasingly heading north to New Zealand, puzzling experts.

New Zealanders are also requested to report all sightings of the animals, document their location with videos and photographs, and call a dedicated leopard seal hotline.

“It is very worrying that these amazing Antarctic animals have plastic like this inside them,” said Jodie Warren, a volunteer who was working in the lab of marine biologist Krista Hupman when she recovered the USB stick.

Warren left the stick to dry for weeks, curious to see if any data could be recovered.

The research team are keen to find the owner of the USB stick — and recruit the keen seal watcher to their volunteer army combing the beaches for “golden” poo.

A NIWA spokesperson said there have been “no serious leads yet” on finding the owner.

Additional reporting by AFP