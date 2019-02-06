Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Two bodies found in flood

Two bodies were reportedly found near a drain in the flood-stricken city of Townsville yesterday as Prime Minister Scott Morrison toured the devastation wrought by unprecedented rainfall. Police would not immediately confirm media reports that the bodies had been recovered a day after two men disappeared near flood waters in the Townsville suburb of Aitkenvale. Authorities have warned Townsville residents not to swim in flood waters, in which crocodiles and snakes have been spotted in the suburbs. Morrison visited a new housing estate where scores of homes had been inundated and one of the evacuation centers where more than 1,000 people were sheltering. “It was frankly quite overwhelming,” Morrison said. “I think people are in shock. I think the kids are amazingly resilient.”

THAILAND

‘Thaksins’ join elections

More than a dozen candidates in next month’s elections have changed their names to those of former prime ministers. Almost 6,000 candidates turned up on the first day of registration on Monday. Pheu Thai Party spokeswoman Ketpreeya Kaewsanmuang said that 10 men had legally changed their names to Thaksin, after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and five women had changed their name to Yingluck, after his sister who also led the nation. “We think it is their freedom to so, and it’s not against the law and election rules,” she said. “I cannot explain it on their behalf, but my opinion is that it’s quite normal if someone wants their name to be easy to be remembered by the voters.”

ISRAEL

Ethiopian immigrants arrive

Nearly 100 Ethiopian Jews arrived on Monday in the first wave of new immigration since the government last year said that it would let some of the 8,000 remaining community members join relatives in the country. Local Ethiopian community members welcomed the newcomers after years of delays. Israel recognizes the community’s Jewish roots, but does not consider them fully Jewish, so they require special approval to immigrate that has not always been forthcoming. Atersau Baiye, 61, said he had been waiting for more than 12 years to come to Israel and be reunited with his daughter, who lives in Tel Aviv. “ Alisa Bodner, spokeswoman for an Ethiopian-Jewish activist group, said she was “far from satisfied” by the slow trickle of Ethiopian immigration, long stalled despite government promises to bring all remaining members of the community to Israel. “This is a continuation of the discriminatory practices against Ethiopian-Israelis emanating from this current government,” she said.

INDONESIA

People flee eruption

An eruption of one of the country’s most active volcanoes sent lava and searing gas clouds out the crater and made villagers leave the slopes, a volcanology official said yesterday. Authorities were still trying to evacuate nearly 600 residents living along the slopes of Mount Karangetang, said Yudia Tatipang, head of the Karangetang volcano observation post. There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. He said the 1,784m volcano on Siau Island in North Sulawesi Province started spitting clouds of gas and lava on Sunday. Late on Monday, hot ash tumbled down its slopes up to 300, triggering panic among villagers as falling ash and sulfur blanketed several villages around its slopes.