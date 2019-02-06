Arson suspected in Paris blaze that left eight dead

AP, PARIS

A fire in a Paris apartment building early yesterday that authorities suspect was an arson attack killed eight people and sent residents fleeing to the roof or climbing out their windows to escape.

A 40-year-old female resident was detained at the scene as police opened an investigation into voluntary arson resulting in death.

French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner, who spoke at the scene yesterday morning, said the woman was known to have had mental health issues.

“I want to salute the huge mobilization of the Paris firefighters,” he said. “More than 250 people arrived immediately and, throughout the night, saved over 50 people in truly exceptional conditions.”

Firefighters rescued some from the roof as well as others who had clambered out of windows to escape the flames.

Castaner said the blaze that started on the second floor, had been extinguished and that 36 people were being treated for “relatively” light injuries, including at least six firefighters.

City fire service spokesman Clement Cognon said that firefighters went door to door to ensure there are no more victims and prevent residual fires.

“The situation was already dramatic when the firefighters arrived,” Cognon said.

Emergency workers are also seeking to shore up the building that was badly damaged after flames shot out of windows stretching across the upper floors.

Prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters at the scene that authorities suspect it was a criminal act.

“I heard a woman screaming in the street, crying and screaming for help,” said witness Jacqueline Ravier, who lives across the street.

The building is on Rue Erlanger in the 16th arrondissement, one of the most high-end and calmest districts of Paris.