UNITED KINGDOM

Clowns honor forebear

Clowns from all over on Sunday gathered in East London for the annual memorial of the legendary Joseph Grimaldi. The 19th-century English stage performer was credited with inventing the white-faced, curly haired, red-nosed look that came to define the role of a clown. Scores of devotees traveled by plane, by car and on foot — wearing oversized shoes — to the All Saints Church in Haggerston for the service, which has been held since 1947. “We have people flying in from Canada, Ireland, from France, people coming down from Scotland,” organizer Bibbledy Bob said.

BELGIUM

Gbagbo offered place

The government has agreed to receive former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo after his conditional release by the International Criminal Court, pending an appeal of his acquittal on charges of crimes against humanity. The government’s decision followed a request by the court, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Karl Lagatie said. Prosecutors are preparing an appeal against the acquittal, which might take months. The ICC’s Appeals Chamber on Friday said that Gbagbo, 73, and codefendant Charles Ble Goude could reside in a “state willing to accept them on its territory and willing and able to enforce” conditions attached to their release.

TURKEY

Thousands back prisoners

Thousands of people on Sunday rallied in Istanbul in support of hunger strikers protesting against the prison conditions of militant Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan, who is serving a life sentence. “I am saluting my friends resisting in prisons. They are our honor, they are not alone,” said Fahit Ulas, a supporter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). “If needed we will sacrifice our bodies for this cause. We have no fear.” About 250 prisoners around the country have begun hunger strikes along with HDP deputy Leyla Guven, who wants to force the government to let Ocalan hold regular meetings with his lawyers and relatives.

UNITED STATES

ICE arrests 21 Savage

Grammy-nominated Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage on Sunday was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Georgia, who said he was illegally in the country and a convicted felon. The rapper, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, arrived from the UK as a teenager in 2005, overstaying his visa to settle in Atlanta, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said. He said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in 2014, and was arrested on Sunday as part of a targeted operation. He faces deportation proceedings, Cox said.

GERMANY

Nein to street names

Voters in Hilgermissen have delivered a clear message: No street names, thanks. Results from a referendum on Sunday showed 60 percent of voters rejected their council’s plan to name the streets, while 40 percent supported it. The municipality of about 2,200 residents was formed in the 1970s out of several villages. Addresses consist of a house number and the name of a former village. The proposal was aimed at helping emergency services and delivery services find their way.

INDIA

Kumbh Mela festival begins

Millions of Hindu pilgrims yesterday took the plunge into sacred rivers at the world’s largest religious gathering, led by ash-smeared holy men and accompanied by religious chanting. On the most auspicious day of the months-long Kumbh Mela festival, devotees rose at dawn in Allahabad to immerse themselves at the confluence of three rivers — the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. Thousands of Hindu devotees and holy men led the mass bathing in the chilly waters. Hindus believe that bathing in the sacred rivers cleanses them of sin and yesterday’s Mauni Amavasya Snan — the “no moon day” — is considered the holiest of the gigantic 48-day festival that runs until March 4.